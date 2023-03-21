 

Julianne Hough Recruited to Co-Host 'DWTS' After Tyra Banks' Departure

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' pro member is excited to return to the ballroom for her new role as a co-host along with Alfonso Ribeiro after the previous emcee left.

  Mar 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Julianne Hough is tapped to co-host "Dancing with the Stars". The 34-year-old dancer will join Alfonso Ribeiro after Tyra Banks recently announced that she would exit the series after three seasons.

"It is such an honour to be rejoining 'Dancing with the Stars' as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of. The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years," Julianne - who joined the show as a dancer in 2007 before she became a judge in 2014 - told Variety.

Julianne is already looking forward to the new season of the show. She said, "The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can’t wait to feel it again - and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans - for another exciting season."

Earlier this month, Tyra announced she was leaving the show. The 49-year-old model revealed that she intends to focus on her other business interests instead. Tyra said, "I feel it's time for me to really focus on my business and my entrepreneurship, and also producing more TV - but behind the scenes. I think it's time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor ... from the ballroom to the boardroom."

Tyra described herself as "an entrepreneur at heart." She added, "I think my heart, my soul, is into my business, it's also into producing new TV, which we're working on. We have a new business show coming soon. But, I really, really want to focus on my business, and you can't do that hosting a show."

