Nicki Minaj Teases Possible Collaboration With DJ Boof: 'Let's Go!'

Instagram Music

Earlier this month, the Harajuku Barbie sparked speculations that collaborations with Kim Petras and Ice Spice are currently underway with cryptic social media gestures.

Mar 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj is seemingly busy working with several artists lately. The Trinidadian raptress has hinted at collaboration with DJ Boof after sparking speculations that Ice Spice and Kim Petras collaborations are underway.

On Sunday, March 19, the 40-year-old hip-hop star turned to Instagram to leave a cryptic comment on DJ Boof's page. The comment simply read, "Let's go Boof!" A few minutes later, the DJ took a screenshot of the Harajuku Barbie's message and reposted it on his Story. "STAY TUNED," so he captioned the post.

DJ Boof posted Nicki Minaj's cryptic comment on his Story.

The mysterious social media interaction came after Nicki hinted at possible collaborations with Kim and Ice Spice. On March 12, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the "Super Freaky Girl" raptress followed Kim on Instagram. Not stopping there, the raptress also left a comment on the German singer/songwriter's post.

"@kimpetras baby!!!!!" Nicki wrote. Then a fan replied to her comment, "I need y'all collabs like yesterday [crying emoji]." In response, the "Super Bass" femcee said, "oh yea?" adding eyes emoji.

That same day, Nicki gushed over Ice Spice in a comment underneath the latter's Instagram post. "Btchs slow so I gih dem a pass. Nah. Grah! No more passes Princess... Let's go," so the "Super Bass" femcee wrote.

Upon catching wind of their interaction, some fans speculated that they might have a collaboration coming soon. "Lmaoo they def have a collab otw cause this a promo Oop!!! I'm excited!!!" one fan commented. "Nicki has really become like a Bis sis to a lot of the rap girls. Bia, JT, and now Ice Spice," someone else added.

The social media gesture came after Nicki made some serious allegations, saying that she believes some other female rappers' labels pay for "diss tweets" aimed at her to bring her down. "As you rap and you write, you get better. And you get better every day," the raptress told Rah Ali during a virtual listening event for the femcee's new song "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" on the Stationhead app on March 7.

You can share this post!