Ja Rule Believes Ja Morant Is Being Negatively Influenced by Hip-Hop After Gun Incident

Last week, the Memphis Grizzlies player sat down with ESPN's Jalen Rose to discuss the situation, insisting that the gun he flashed during an Instagram Live earlier this month wasn't his.

Mar 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ja Rule has weighed in on Ja Morant's recent poor actions. In a new interview, the Queens-born hip-hop artist said that he believes the NBA player is being negatively affected by the culture of hip-hop after the gun incident.

Speaking to TMZ, the "Mesmerize" rapper claimed the basketballer's recent poor decision-making could be due to the fact that he's been influenced by hip-hop culture, particularly Memphis' rap scene. "Hip-hop is very influence," the emcee sharedm, "I've done things in my youth because of hip-hop."

Ja Rule added, "The thing with [Ja Morant]...I just hope he has better people around him. [To] let him know that that ain't the way. Go play ball, man. The streets ain't about nothing, man. Go grind on 'em. Keep balling. That's it, man."

Prior to this, Ja Morant sat down with ESPN's Jalen Rose to discuss the situation, insisting that the gun wasn't his. "The gun wasn't mine," the Memphis Grizzlies player declared. He continued, "It's not who I am. I don't condone any type of violence, but I take full responsibility for my actions." He went on adding, "I made a bad mistake and I can see the image I painted over myself with my recent mistakes."

"In the future, I will show everybody who Ja really is, what I'm about and change this narrative," Ja Morant promised. He also said that he realized he needed help when he made the video and his daughter inspired him to open up about his issues with professionals.

Earlier this month, Ja Morant was seen in an Instagram Live video displaying a gun at a Colorado nightclub. After the NBA launched an investigation, the Glendale (Co.) Police announced that "there was not enough available evidence to charge anyone with a crime."

Ja Morant then entered a counseling program in Florida for a few days. Following his release from the program, the NBA announced that the All-Star would be suspended for eight games without pay. "Ja's conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement, obtained by the Associated Press. "It also has serious consequences given his enormous following and influence, particularly among young fans who look up to him."

