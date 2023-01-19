 

Raptress Slimeno Addresses Female Fan Touching Her Inappropriately

Raptress Slimeno Addresses Female Fan Touching Her Inappropriately
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Shabooya' hitmaker makes use of her Instagram account to share a clip taken from her recent event as she asks fans to respect her or any other artists.

  • Jan 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rising star Slimeno didn't always have a good experience while onstage. The "Shabooya" hitmaker turned to her Instagram account to share a clip taken from her recent event as she asked fans to respect her or any other artists.

In the video, Slime was seen performing her viral song "Shabooya" when an overzealous fan tapped her in between the legs. The femcee quickly covered her private parts and moved to the other side to avoid the fan while sporting an awkward smile."

"so i woke up to find out im going viral on tiktok n this shouldnt b taken lightly," so Slime wrote in the caption. "while im performing a girl touched my private area & as a survivor of SA i was mentally frozen n didnt react like i shouldve, even security didnt do they job!"

The musician went on to say, "i may have smiled but it was a nervous smile, i was not happy in the slightest. THIS IS NOT OK!! regardless of someones sexuality or whatever the case may b, u not entitled to touch ANYONE without consent PERIOD. hate i even gotta tell grown folks how to behave smh..."

  Editors' Pick

A fan who originally shared the video on TikTok also added a message. The person urged people to "respect an artist when they performing don't feel entitled to touch on them especially they private areas."

Fans also denounced the touchy fan. "I'm so sorry this happened. Sending you love and comfort," one fan wrote. One other added, "Security had one job like literally ts just piss me off cuz anything could've happen n he literally stood dur."

Slamming the fan, an Instagram user said, "I don't even know why she thought that was okay in the first place. Who does that???" One person also criticized the security guard, noting, "Security too busy on his phone and drinking."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Listen to J. Cole's Surprise New Song 'Procrastination (Broke)'

Fall Out Boy's Joe Trohman Taking Break as His Mental Health Has 'Rapidly Deteriorated'
Latest News
Britney Spears Regrets New Tattoo She Got in Hawaii: 'It Really Really Sucks!'
  • Jan 19, 2023

Britney Spears Regrets New Tattoo She Got in Hawaii: 'It Really Really Sucks!'

Chelsea Handler Refuses to Date 'Entrepreneurs', Defends Decision Not to Have Kids
  • Jan 19, 2023

Chelsea Handler Refuses to Date 'Entrepreneurs', Defends Decision Not to Have Kids

Raptress Slimeno Addresses Female Fan Touching Her Inappropriately
  • Jan 19, 2023

Raptress Slimeno Addresses Female Fan Touching Her Inappropriately

'All Quiet on the Western Front' Breaks Record With 14 Nominations at 2023 BAFTA Film Awards
  • Jan 19, 2023

'All Quiet on the Western Front' Breaks Record With 14 Nominations at 2023 BAFTA Film Awards

Cops Called After Kevin Nash Made Disturbing Comments About Suicidal Thoughts
  • Jan 19, 2023

Cops Called After Kevin Nash Made Disturbing Comments About Suicidal Thoughts

50 Cent and Dr. Dre Praised by The Game on Debut Album Anniversary Despite Past Super Bowl Snub
  • Jan 19, 2023

50 Cent and Dr. Dre Praised by The Game on Debut Album Anniversary Despite Past Super Bowl Snub

Most Read
Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Dating This British Model as Lori Harvey Moves On With Damson Idris
Celebrity

Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Dating This British Model as Lori Harvey Moves On With Damson Idris

Antonio Brown's BM Chelsie Kyriss Reacts After He Shares Sexually Explicit Pic of Her on Snapchat

Antonio Brown's BM Chelsie Kyriss Reacts After He Shares Sexually Explicit Pic of Her on Snapchat

Channing Tatum Talks About Marriage After Zoe Kravitz Confessed She Has No Wedding Plans

Channing Tatum Talks About Marriage After Zoe Kravitz Confessed She Has No Wedding Plans

Todd and Julie Chrisley Showered With Love From Kids Before Reporting to Prison

Todd and Julie Chrisley Showered With Love From Kids Before Reporting to Prison

Graphic Photos of Naomi Judd Suicide Scene Unsealed by Cops

Graphic Photos of Naomi Judd Suicide Scene Unsealed by Cops

Lisa Marie Presley's Twins Reportedly Traumatized by Her Death, Refusing to Return to Calabasas Home

Lisa Marie Presley's Twins Reportedly Traumatized by Her Death, Refusing to Return to Calabasas Home

Damson Idris Slams 'Miserable People' Amid Lori Harvey Dating Reports

Damson Idris Slams 'Miserable People' Amid Lori Harvey Dating Reports

Jeremy Renner's Chest Needs to Be Reconstructed in Surgery After Near-Fatal Snowplough Accident

Jeremy Renner's Chest Needs to Be Reconstructed in Surgery After Near-Fatal Snowplough Accident

Jennifer Lopez Says She Was Supposed to Be in Three-Way Kiss With Madonna and Britney at 2003 VMAs

Jennifer Lopez Says She Was Supposed to Be in Three-Way Kiss With Madonna and Britney at 2003 VMAs