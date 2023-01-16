Kim Kardashian Shares Glimpses at Her Daughter Chicago's Hello Kitty-Themed 5th Birthday Party

Instagram Celebrity

Fans are totally impressed by the over-the-top bash for the young girl's milestone as someone praises the Kardashian family for always throwing 'such fun themed parties!'

Jan 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - When it comes to hosting parties, leave it to the Kardashians. Kim Kardashian prepared an epic Hello Kitty-themed birthday bash, which any girls will dream of, to celebrate her daughter Chicago's fifth birthday.

On Sunday, January 15, "The Kardashians" star took to her TikTok account to share glimpses at the beautiful party decoration that included big balloons in the shape of the popular Sanrio character in every corner of the house. Kim also specially installed a pink carpet for the bash.

The guests were also treated to some fun activities as the party had a slime-making station, a table to decorate your own Hello Kitty ceramic, a face painting station and a slide leading into a pink ball pit. Not stopping there, a ramen noodle bar with toppings, Hello Kitty milkshakes, toasted sandwiches imprinted with a Hello Kitty figure, and a totally on-theme Hello Kitty cake were also among the food offerings.

Fans were totally impressed by the over-the-top party. "Imagine getting pink carpet installed just for one day just for decoration!!! I love it," one fan said in an Instagram comment. Someone else added, "i'm grown and i want this. #HelpMeImPoor."

"I know this is a kid party but I would've had so much fun lol. They parties be looking so fun !" one other said. One person also praised the Kardashian family for always throwing "such fun themed parties!"

Kim additionally penned a sweet birthday tribute for her "twin" daughter, whom she shares with Kanye West, on Instagram. "My twin. Happy 5th Birthday," so the 42-year-old star wrote alongside some adorable pictures, one of which saw the mom and daughter duo puckering their lips in front of the camera.

"I really can't believe you're 5! I'm so so proud to be your mom, it's the best feeling in the entire world. You are the cuddliest sweetest silliest most independent caring girl in the whole world and I just love you so much!" the SKIMS founder further gushed.

You can share this post!