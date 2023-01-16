 

Kim Kardashian Shares Glimpses at Her Daughter Chicago's Hello Kitty-Themed 5th Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian Shares Glimpses at Her Daughter Chicago's Hello Kitty-Themed 5th Birthday Party
Instagram
Celebrity

Fans are totally impressed by the over-the-top bash for the young girl's milestone as someone praises the Kardashian family for always throwing 'such fun themed parties!'

  • Jan 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - When it comes to hosting parties, leave it to the Kardashians. Kim Kardashian prepared an epic Hello Kitty-themed birthday bash, which any girls will dream of, to celebrate her daughter Chicago's fifth birthday.

On Sunday, January 15, "The Kardashians" star took to her TikTok account to share glimpses at the beautiful party decoration that included big balloons in the shape of the popular Sanrio character in every corner of the house. Kim also specially installed a pink carpet for the bash.

The guests were also treated to some fun activities as the party had a slime-making station, a table to decorate your own Hello Kitty ceramic, a face painting station and a slide leading into a pink ball pit. Not stopping there, a ramen noodle bar with toppings, Hello Kitty milkshakes, toasted sandwiches imprinted with a Hello Kitty figure, and a totally on-theme Hello Kitty cake were also among the food offerings.

  Editors' Pick

Fans were totally impressed by the over-the-top party. "Imagine getting pink carpet installed just for one day just for decoration!!! I love it," one fan said in an Instagram comment. Someone else added, "i'm grown and i want this. #HelpMeImPoor."

"I know this is a kid party but I would've had so much fun lol. They parties be looking so fun !" one other said. One person also praised the Kardashian family for always throwing "such fun themed parties!"

Kim additionally penned a sweet birthday tribute for her "twin" daughter, whom she shares with Kanye West, on Instagram. "My twin. Happy 5th Birthday," so the 42-year-old star wrote alongside some adorable pictures, one of which saw the mom and daughter duo puckering their lips in front of the camera.

"I really can't believe you're 5! I'm so so proud to be your mom, it's the best feeling in the entire world. You are the cuddliest sweetest silliest most independent caring girl in the whole world and I just love you so much!" the SKIMS founder further gushed.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Avatar: The Way of Water' and 'M3GAN' Continue Box Office Domination

PnB Rock's Girlfriend Stephanie Shares Struggles as She and Her Child Get No 'Death Benefits'
Related Posts
Kim Kardashian 'Hates' Kanye West's New Wife Bianca Censori, Shares Cryptic Quotes

Kim Kardashian 'Hates' Kanye West's New Wife Bianca Censori, Shares Cryptic Quotes

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Gives Her Dogs Indoor Meal Following Garage Scandal

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Gives Her Dogs Indoor Meal Following Garage Scandal

Kim Kardashian's Ex-PR Strategist Says Flour Bomb Stunt on Red Carpet Was Intentional

Kim Kardashian's Ex-PR Strategist Says Flour Bomb Stunt on Red Carpet Was Intentional

Kim Kardashian Seemingly Shades Kanye West by Dancing to Taylor Swift's Song

Kim Kardashian Seemingly Shades Kanye West by Dancing to Taylor Swift's Song

Latest News
Jen Shah Ordered to Enter Mental Health Facility After Completing Prison Sentence
  • Jan 16, 2023

Jen Shah Ordered to Enter Mental Health Facility After Completing Prison Sentence

Lana Del Rey Shares NSFW Artwork While Announcing Album Delay
  • Jan 16, 2023

Lana Del Rey Shares NSFW Artwork While Announcing Album Delay

PnB Rock's Girlfriend Stephanie Shares Struggles as She and Her Child Get No 'Death Benefits'
  • Jan 16, 2023

PnB Rock's Girlfriend Stephanie Shares Struggles as She and Her Child Get No 'Death Benefits'

Kim Kardashian Shares Glimpses at Her Daughter Chicago's Hello Kitty-Themed 5th Birthday Party
  • Jan 16, 2023

Kim Kardashian Shares Glimpses at Her Daughter Chicago's Hello Kitty-Themed 5th Birthday Party

'Avatar: The Way of Water' and 'M3GAN' Continue Box Office Domination
  • Jan 16, 2023

'Avatar: The Way of Water' and 'M3GAN' Continue Box Office Domination

Andrew Callaghan Issues Apology After Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Plans to Start Therapy
  • Jan 16, 2023

Andrew Callaghan Issues Apology After Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Plans to Start Therapy

Most Read
Simon Cowell Spotted With 'Melted' Face During Date Night With Fiancee Lauren Silverman
Celebrity

Simon Cowell Spotted With 'Melted' Face During Date Night With Fiancee Lauren Silverman

Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Wishes 'Things Had Been Different Between Them' After Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Wishes 'Things Had Been Different Between Them' After Her Death

Custody Battle Over Lisa Marie Presley's Twin Daughters Likely to Break Out in Elvis Family

Custody Battle Over Lisa Marie Presley's Twin Daughters Likely to Break Out in Elvis Family

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Likely to Set 'Spiritualist' Memorial Before Her Graceland Burial

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Likely to Set 'Spiritualist' Memorial Before Her Graceland Burial

Lisa Marie Presley Spent $92K a Month Before Passing, Worth Only $4 Million When She Died

Lisa Marie Presley Spent $92K a Month Before Passing, Worth Only $4 Million When She Died

Lori Harvey Stunned by Question About Michael B. Jordan Cheating Rumors

Lori Harvey Stunned by Question About Michael B. Jordan Cheating Rumors

La Toya Jackson Misses Former Sister-in-Law Lisa Marie Presley in Tribute After Her Death

La Toya Jackson Misses Former Sister-in-Law Lisa Marie Presley in Tribute After Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley Never Fully Recovered From Son Benjamin Keough's Suicide

Lisa Marie Presley Never Fully Recovered From Son Benjamin Keough's Suicide

Keyshia Cole Slams Internet User Accusing Her of 'Degrading' Her Mom in Biopic

Keyshia Cole Slams Internet User Accusing Her of 'Degrading' Her Mom in Biopic