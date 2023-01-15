 

James Gunn Denies Jacob Elordi Is New Superman, Won't Cast Until Script Is Finished

The new DC Studios co-CEO has set the record straight on the internet buzz suggesting the 'Euphoria' actor is tapped to replace Henry Cavill as the new Man of Steel.

AceShowbiz - James Gunn has debunked speculation Jacob Elordi is the new Superman. The 56-year-old filmmaker - who was recruited as a new DC Studios co-CEO with Peter Safran in October - has reacted to online reports the "Euphoria" star is in line to play the Man of Steel in the next big screen outing for the character, insisting he won't start casting anyone until the script is finished and an announcement won't be coming in the near future.

"My thoughts are no one has been cast as Superman yet. Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn't. We'll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won't be one of them," he tweeted in response to a post which had Jacob's face photoshopped onto Superman's body.

Henry Cavill revealed last year he was returning as Superman and made a cameo in "Black Adam", but just weeks later, he revealed he was out of a job following discussions with the new DC bosses.

In a statement shared on Instagram, he said, "I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life."

"The changing of the guard is something that happens, I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

James later explained that the "initial stages" of the studio's new plans for Superman include looking at "an earlier part" of his life. He explained, "Peter [and] I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn't be more over-the-moon about; we'll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year."

"Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we're big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future."

