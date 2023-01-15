 

Katy Perry Determined to Be 'Grandma Pop Star' When She's Old

The 'I Kissed a Girl' hitmaker expresses her desire to keep performing and making music when she's old during a podcast chat with fellow Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow.

  Jan 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry is going to be a "grandma pop star." The 38-year-old singer is determined to remain a pop star even when she's grey and old.

"I wanna be a grandma pop star. You don't see a lot of grandmas or grandpas in my field, but I'm going to be one of them. I wanna do it for my daughter, for my family, my partner. A lot of people don't get out alive in both our businesses," she told Gwyneth Paltrow on her Goop podcast.

Meanwhile, Katy recently revealed she has to be careful not to become "fat Elvis" in Las Vegas. The "Roar" hitmaker started her Sin City residency "Play" at the new Resorts World hotel on the strip at the very end of December 2021, and she has created a performing schedule which gives her plenty of downtime, so she has to be careful not to give into the indulgences on offer in Vegas just like rock & roll icon Elvis Presley did when he had a residency in the 1970s.

Speaking on the "Smartless" podcast, she joked, "It's three weeks on and then sometimes six to nine weeks off. It's really easy to become 'fat Elvis' in between."

However, the pop superstar is glad for the balance she's struck between the residency and her home life as it allows her to spend more time with her fiance Orlando Bloom and their two-year-old daughter Daisy.

She explained, "I do it in three week instalments. It allows me the ability to drop my daughter off at pre-school, and then mommy goes to work and comes back home the next day. It's such a great routine. It's something that pop stars love to do and check off the box. Also, I great to create an incredible crazy, crazy show that I can't tour with because I couldn't possibly move all these absurd props that are on the stage."

