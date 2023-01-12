 

LightSkinKeisha Shuts Down BBL Accusations With Twerking Video

LightSkinKeisha Shuts Down BBL Accusations With Twerking Video
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Play Me' raptress takes to her Instagram account to deny the allegations and urge the accuser to 'educate yourselves,' though some Internet users are not buying her words.

  • Jan 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - LightSkinKeisha is pulling up some receipts after she was accused of having Brazilian Butt Lift. The "Play Me" raptress took to her Instagram account to deny the allegations, urging the accuser to "educate yourselves."

"There are more surgeries out there than just a 'BBL'!" Keisha wrote on Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 11. "I never got anything transferred into my booty, y'all just don't wanna believe that all dis wagon I'm dragging is mineee." She continued, "But for the girls who did have get a BBL. Do you! I love that for y'all."

She also shared a video of her twerking in front of the camera. Donning a blue bodysuit that featured some cutouts on the front side, the femcee rocked her booty to show that her derriere was natural.

  Editors' Pick

Prior to this, Keisha took to Twitter to flaunt her hourglass bod. "My booty is so big omg," she tweeted. One of her followers responded, "Yeah you got the best bbl in the game." The post didn't sit well with Keisha as she fired back, "Where is the proof I got a BBL at? I'm so interested, cause y'all swear y'all know sumn lmao."

Fans were not impressed. "Who cares girl you still had work done like everyone else," one fan wrote. "I don't even care if a woman get a bbl anymore. What's important now is them making it back home & surviving the recovery," one other shared.

"These girls always trying to play on words. Shots, bbl, lipo. You had SURGERY. Damn," another user commented. "Girl surgery is surgery no matter what stop trying to make it seem like we need knowledge lol I love you girl," a comment read. Accusing Keisha of lying, a person noted, Girlll stop lying you definitely wasn't shaped like this when you first popped out please stop the lies in 2023 enough is enough."

You can share this post!

You might also like

James Cameron Disses Streaming While Reacting to the 'Avatar 2' Box Office Dominance

Kyle Richards Defends Gwen Stefani Against Backlash Over Controversial 'I'm Japanese' Remark
Related Posts
LightSkinKeisha Accused of Lying About Her Age While Celebrating Birthday

LightSkinKeisha Accused of Lying About Her Age While Celebrating Birthday

LightSkinKeisha Beefing With Social Media Users Amid Backlash Over Her Moniker

LightSkinKeisha Beefing With Social Media Users Amid Backlash Over Her Moniker

Latest News
Kathryn Dennis Says She's 'Excited' for Future While Announcing Departure From 'Southern Charm'
  • Jan 12, 2023

Kathryn Dennis Says She's 'Excited' for Future While Announcing Departure From 'Southern Charm'

Kyle Richards Defends Gwen Stefani Against Backlash Over Controversial 'I'm Japanese' Remark
  • Jan 12, 2023

Kyle Richards Defends Gwen Stefani Against Backlash Over Controversial 'I'm Japanese' Remark

James Cameron Disses Streaming While Reacting to the 'Avatar 2' Box Office Dominance
  • Jan 12, 2023

James Cameron Disses Streaming While Reacting to the 'Avatar 2' Box Office Dominance

LightSkinKeisha Shuts Down BBL Accusations With Twerking Video
  • Jan 12, 2023

LightSkinKeisha Shuts Down BBL Accusations With Twerking Video

Prince Harry Got 'C**k Cushion' After Suffering a Frostbitten Penis
  • Jan 12, 2023

Prince Harry Got 'C**k Cushion' After Suffering a Frostbitten Penis

Odell Beckham Jr. Seen Hurling Abuse at Passenger While Being Escorted Off Flight in Bodycam Footage
  • Jan 12, 2023

Odell Beckham Jr. Seen Hurling Abuse at Passenger While Being Escorted Off Flight in Bodycam Footage

Most Read
Judge Judy Denounces Prince Harry's Bombshell Memoir: 'It's Disingenuous'
Celebrity

Judge Judy Denounces Prince Harry's Bombshell Memoir: 'It's Disingenuous'

Pamela Anderson Takes Accountability for Some Negative Things That Happened in Her Life

Pamela Anderson Takes Accountability for Some Negative Things That Happened in Her Life

Kevin Costner Blames Extreme California Flooding for Causing Him to Skip 2023 Golden Globes

Kevin Costner Blames Extreme California Flooding for Causing Him to Skip 2023 Golden Globes

Chris Brown and Diamond Brown All Smiles at Daughter's First Birthday Bash

Chris Brown and Diamond Brown All Smiles at Daughter's First Birthday Bash

Victoria Beckham Suffers Losses of $80 Million With Fashion and Beauty House

Victoria Beckham Suffers Losses of $80 Million With Fashion and Beauty House

Bhad Bhabie on People Subscribing to Her OnlyFans on Her 18th Birthday: They Should Be Jailed

Bhad Bhabie on People Subscribing to Her OnlyFans on Her 18th Birthday: They Should Be Jailed

Selma Blair's MS Symptoms No Longer Regress

Selma Blair's MS Symptoms No Longer Regress

Fredo Bang Reveals He's Now a 'Daddy' After Allegedly Welcoming a Child With Lesbian Couple

Fredo Bang Reveals He's Now a 'Daddy' After Allegedly Welcoming a Child With Lesbian Couple

Quavo's Sharp Tongue Allegedly to Be Blamed for Argument That Led to Takeoff Murder

Quavo's Sharp Tongue Allegedly to Be Blamed for Argument That Led to Takeoff Murder