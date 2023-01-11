 

Tom Hanks Compares His Kids to 'Renaissance Artists' Amid Nepo Baby Backlash

The 'Cast Away' actor doubles down on his defense of nepo babies, insisting that all of his children are like 'renaissance artists' who are 'good at whatever they choose to be.'

AceShowbiz - Tom Hanks has continued defending nepo babies, insisting they have got to have "a drive" to succeed. The 66-year-old actor has sons Chet, 32, and Truman, 27 with wife Rita Wilson as well as Colin, 45, and Elizabeth, 40, from his former marriage to Samantha Lewes - all of whom work in the field of entertainment - and, after recently claiming that showbiz was the "family business," he explained that while he may have been able to get them into the industry, they have had to work to make things "stick."

"The shoe industry is a family business. The car industry is a family business. I think my kids are all like Renaissance artists, you know? [They] are good at whatever they choose to be," he said.

"But the question here is, can you make it stick? You've got to have a passion, you've got to have a drive. And yeah, our household has existed in the company town that is Los Angeles. Success is a combination of talent, perseverance, drive, and no small amount of luck."

The "Cast Away" star went on to add that when it was suggested that one of his sons play the younger version of his character in a movie, it "made sense" but the decision was all down to the little one.

He told Entertainment Tonight, "Now, without a doubt, we had a director who said, 'Well, why can't your kid play you at an early age?' And that would make sense because we do resemble each other a lot. But the final analysis is the person has to show up on the day and hit the marks and tell the truth. Only he can make that decision. It was totally up to him."

