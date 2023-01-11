 

Anna Delvey Working on Reality TV Project to Remove 'Con Artist' Label

Anna Delvey Working on Reality TV Project to Remove 'Con Artist' Label
Cover Images/Janet Mayer
TV

According to her lawyer Duncan Levin, the alleged con artist is planning to create a reality TV project so people will see her a person and as a talented artist instead of a con artist.

  • Jan 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Anna "Delvey" Sorokin is developing a TV show to redeem herself. According to her lawyer, the alleged con artist is planning to create a reality TV project so people will see her a person and as a talented artist instead of a con artist.

"Its going to be dealing with her art and design and it will deal with her as a person and as a talented artist," Duncan Levin, a lawyer for Anna, tells Page Six in an exclusive interview. "We're down the road on several really interesting opportunities and we are just looking for places where she'll get a fair shake and where people are willing to give her this opportunity to speak for herself and tell her story."

Duncan admits, "The collateral consequences of criminal convictions are really ruinous. Everyone she speaks to initially thinks of her as a con artist and so she has an uphill battle." He continues, "Every single meeting, every single time she's talking to somebody to say, 'Give me a chance to do this.' "

It is said that the unscripted project is still in early stages. No production company or network has been attached to the project.

  Editors' Pick

In the interview, Duncan shares that Anna has a clothing line and fragrance brand, TV is a top priority for his client. "Everybody has this conception of her as this character, as an actress, and obviously there's some truth in these types of series," says Duncan, acknowledging "Inventing Anna".

The Netflix drama that put $320,000 in Anna's pocket in exchange for her life rights. Thanks to the Shondaland series, Anna, who was believed to be a fake German heiress, was able to pay a portion of her vast legal bills and restitution. Despite that, Duncan insists the show, which starred Julia Garner as the Machiavellian swindler, doesn't really portray the "trustworthy" individual Anna actually is.

"She is really a lot more than the worst thing that she's alleged to have ever done … She is a great client. She's actually very pleasant and very funny and people think that they know her because they're thinking about the [Julia] Garner character," Duncan explains.

"She's a very different person. But she's hilarious and we often spend a lot of time laughing," the founder of the Manhattan-based firm Levin & Associates, PLLC, adds. "She sees the lighter side of things even though she's got a lot of legal problems."

He goes on, "Anna is a special case because there's so much public interest in her story and she welcomes it. I think she's really excited to bring that to all the people who love her so much … She really wants everybody to know who she is, what she stands for and she wants to be judged by her artistic talents. I think that's what we're going to see a lot more of, even with the backdrop of the immigration matter, her criminal appeal and all of the other legal issues that she's confronting."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kim Kardashian's Ex-PR Strategist Says Flour Bomb Stunt on Red Carpet Was Intentional

'GMA' Rejected Buckingham Palace Lawyers' Request for Transcript of Prince Harry's Interview
Related Posts
Anna Delvey Wants 'Second Chance', Insists She 'Suffered a Lot' After Busted as Con Artist

Anna Delvey Wants 'Second Chance', Insists She 'Suffered a Lot' After Busted as Con Artist

Latest News
Brad Pitt Could See His Own Wariness in 'Babylon' Character
  • Jan 11, 2023

Brad Pitt Could See His Own Wariness in 'Babylon' Character

Hilary Swank Jokes She Eats 10 Pomegranates and 50 Pears a Day Amid Pregnancy
  • Jan 11, 2023

Hilary Swank Jokes She Eats 10 Pomegranates and 50 Pears a Day Amid Pregnancy

Gwyneth Paltrow Loves Cocaine-Fueled Party in '90s Hollywood
  • Jan 11, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow Loves Cocaine-Fueled Party in '90s Hollywood

Nicolas Cage Wants to Pay Homage to Christopher Lee With Dracula Portrayal in 'Reinfield'
  • Jan 11, 2023

Nicolas Cage Wants to Pay Homage to Christopher Lee With Dracula Portrayal in 'Reinfield'

Rupert Grint Builds Mini Target for Little Daughter
  • Jan 11, 2023

Rupert Grint Builds Mini Target for Little Daughter

Britney Spears Denies Partying With Paris Hilton at Cade Hudson's 36th Birthday Bash
  • Jan 11, 2023

Britney Spears Denies Partying With Paris Hilton at Cade Hudson's 36th Birthday Bash

Most Read
'Sister Wives' Recap: Janelle Says She 'Wasn't Heartbroken' After Splitting From Kody Brown
TV

'Sister Wives' Recap: Janelle Says She 'Wasn't Heartbroken' After Splitting From Kody Brown

Emma Corrin Sent Home From Set of FX Series 'Retreat' After Painkillers Gone Wrong

Emma Corrin Sent Home From Set of FX Series 'Retreat' After Painkillers Gone Wrong

'AGT: All Stars' Recap: Terry Crews Gives His Golden Buzzer to This Act Again

'AGT: All Stars' Recap: Terry Crews Gives His Golden Buzzer to This Act Again

'GMA' Rejected Buckingham Palace Lawyers' Request for Transcript of Prince Harry's Interview

'GMA' Rejected Buckingham Palace Lawyers' Request for Transcript of Prince Harry's Interview

Diana Jenkins Quits 'RHOBH' Amid High-Risk Pregnancy

Diana Jenkins Quits 'RHOBH' Amid High-Risk Pregnancy

Anna Delvey Working on Reality TV Project to Remove 'Con Artist' Label

Anna Delvey Working on Reality TV Project to Remove 'Con Artist' Label