Anna Delvey Working on Reality TV Project to Remove 'Con Artist' Label

Cover Images/Janet Mayer TV

According to her lawyer Duncan Levin, the alleged con artist is planning to create a reality TV project so people will see her a person and as a talented artist instead of a con artist.

Jan 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Anna "Delvey" Sorokin is developing a TV show to redeem herself. According to her lawyer, the alleged con artist is planning to create a reality TV project so people will see her a person and as a talented artist instead of a con artist.

"Its going to be dealing with her art and design and it will deal with her as a person and as a talented artist," Duncan Levin, a lawyer for Anna, tells Page Six in an exclusive interview. "We're down the road on several really interesting opportunities and we are just looking for places where she'll get a fair shake and where people are willing to give her this opportunity to speak for herself and tell her story."

Duncan admits, "The collateral consequences of criminal convictions are really ruinous. Everyone she speaks to initially thinks of her as a con artist and so she has an uphill battle." He continues, "Every single meeting, every single time she's talking to somebody to say, 'Give me a chance to do this.' "

It is said that the unscripted project is still in early stages. No production company or network has been attached to the project.

In the interview, Duncan shares that Anna has a clothing line and fragrance brand, TV is a top priority for his client. "Everybody has this conception of her as this character, as an actress, and obviously there's some truth in these types of series," says Duncan, acknowledging "Inventing Anna".

The Netflix drama that put $320,000 in Anna's pocket in exchange for her life rights. Thanks to the Shondaland series, Anna, who was believed to be a fake German heiress, was able to pay a portion of her vast legal bills and restitution. Despite that, Duncan insists the show, which starred Julia Garner as the Machiavellian swindler, doesn't really portray the "trustworthy" individual Anna actually is.

"She is really a lot more than the worst thing that she's alleged to have ever done … She is a great client. She's actually very pleasant and very funny and people think that they know her because they're thinking about the [Julia] Garner character," Duncan explains.

"She's a very different person. But she's hilarious and we often spend a lot of time laughing," the founder of the Manhattan-based firm Levin & Associates, PLLC, adds. "She sees the lighter side of things even though she's got a lot of legal problems."

He goes on, "Anna is a special case because there's so much public interest in her story and she welcomes it. I think she's really excited to bring that to all the people who love her so much … She really wants everybody to know who she is, what she stands for and she wants to be judged by her artistic talents. I think that's what we're going to see a lot more of, even with the backdrop of the immigration matter, her criminal appeal and all of the other legal issues that she's confronting."

You can share this post!