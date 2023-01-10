Kim Kardashian's Ex-PR Strategist Says Flour Bomb Stunt on Red Carpet Was Intentional

Instagram Celebrity

In new documentary 'The Kardashians: A Billion Dollar Industry', media strategist Sheeraz Hasan details the incident which took place at Kim's perfume launch at the London Hotel back in 2012.

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian made headlines back in 2012 when she was flour bombed at her perfume launch at the London Hotel in West Hollywood. However, the reality TV star's former media strategist has now revealed the incident was actually a calculated move.

In Channel 4's new documentary, "The Kardashians: A Billion Dollar Industry", media strategist Sheeraz Hasan detailed the incident. Hasan, who helped promote Kardashian's fragrance True Reflection, said that Kim was "willing to get flour bombed" before the event.

"Okay this is what's going to happen, you're going to be fine, you're going to be safe, but we're going to create a media moment," Hasan recalled what he said to "The Kardashians" star. "If we create media gold, guess what's going to happen? Everyone's going to be talking about your perfume, everyone's going to buy it."

Hasan continued, "Are the team in on it? Of course, they're in on it."

However, sources close to the situation told New York Post that the SKIMS founder was never aware of the move. She also allegedly blamed PETA that was originally speculated to be behind the incident as she was previously condemned for her former love of real fur. However, Hasan claimed that the animal rights organizations were not involved in the accident.

In response to Hasan's revelations, PETA senior vice president Lisa Lange said in a statement to The Post on Monday, January 9, "Perhaps the bigger reveal is that Kim's assistant is a secret PETA member? We may never know, but we do know that Kim's now fur-free, and that's what really matters to us and to the animals she's preventing from being caged, tortured and electrocuted for fur."

At the time, Kim addressed the flour bomb incident in an interview with E!. "That probably is the craziest, unexpected… thing that ever happened to me," the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star admitted. Making light of the whole thing, she added, "Like I said to my make-up artist, I wanted more powder, and that's a whole lot of translucent powder right there."

A woman named Christina Cho was then revealed to be the attacker. She was detained by hotel staff until police arrived, but Kim chose not to press charges.

