 

Prince William Believed Getting Emotional on TV Was Sign of Harry Being 'Brainwashed' in Therapy

Prince William Believed Getting Emotional on TV Was Sign of Harry Being 'Brainwashed' in Therapy
Celebrity

The Duke of Sussex said in his book that he invited the Prince of Wales to attend the therapy with him to prove there wasn't any brainwashing but the older prince refused.

  • Jan 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince William was worried Prince Harry was being "brainwashed" by his therapist. The Duke of Sussex said his older brother reached out to him after the 2019 Well Child awards after seeing him grow emotional on television and started questioning his state of mind.

In his new memoir "Spare'", Harry wrote that the exchange sparked a 72-hour argument and he even urged William to join him at one of his therapy sessions to prove there was nothing sinister going on.

"He said I wasn't well. He said again that I needed help. I reminded him that I was doing therapy. In fact, he'd recently told me he wanted to accompany me to a session because he suspected I was being 'brainwashed,' " he wrote.

  Editors' Pick

Harry, 38, claimed he invited his 40-year-old brother along to a joint meeting with his therapist, telling him it would be "good for you [and] good for us" but the Prince of Wales refused.

The BetterUp CIO - who has children Archie, three, and Lili, 19 months, with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - went on to claim William believed his desire to step down from royal duties was because he "was unwell" and as a result thought Harry "was unwise" to want to move overseas.

But Harry thinks he had simply become a "stranger" to his brother after spending "months" working on himself. He wrote, "After months of therapy, after working hard to become more aware, more independent, I was a stranger to my older brother. He could no longer relate to me - tolerate me. Or maybe it was just the stress of the last few years, the last few decades, finally pouring out."

And the prince admitted he sometimes reads back his exchanges with William and is amazed at how much their relationship has changed. He recalled thinking about the text messages, "How did we get there?"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kumail Nanjiani Feels People Have Become More Tolerant of Racism Today
Related Posts
Prince William Was Tipsy on Kate Middleton Wedding Day, Forced Harry to Lie About Being His Best Man

Prince William Was Tipsy on Kate Middleton Wedding Day, Forced Harry to Lie About Being His Best Man

Prince William and Kate Middleton 'Howled' With Laughter as They Urged Harry to Wear Nazi Costume

Prince William and Kate Middleton 'Howled' With Laughter as They Urged Harry to Wear Nazi Costume

Prince William's Godmother to Be Invited to King Charles' Coronation Despite Racism Scandal

Prince William's Godmother to Be Invited to King Charles' Coronation Despite Racism Scandal

Prince William's Godmother Has Met Activist Ngozi Fulani After 'Racist' Questions at Palace Event

Prince William's Godmother Has Met Activist Ngozi Fulani After 'Racist' Questions at Palace Event

Latest News
Prince William Believed Getting Emotional on TV Was Sign of Harry Being 'Brainwashed' in Therapy
  • Jan 08, 2023

Prince William Believed Getting Emotional on TV Was Sign of Harry Being 'Brainwashed' in Therapy

Kumail Nanjiani Feels People Have Become More Tolerant of Racism Today
  • Jan 08, 2023

Kumail Nanjiani Feels People Have Become More Tolerant of Racism Today

Keke Palmer 'Nervous and Curious' About Upcoming Motherhood
  • Jan 08, 2023

Keke Palmer 'Nervous and Curious' About Upcoming Motherhood

Jessie J 'Can't Sleep' After Announcing Pregnancy
  • Jan 08, 2023

Jessie J 'Can't Sleep' After Announcing Pregnancy

Prince Harry Struggles With Guilt as He Only 'Cried Once' at Burial Over Princess Diana's Death
  • Jan 08, 2023

Prince Harry Struggles With Guilt as He Only 'Cried Once' at Burial Over Princess Diana's Death

Anne Heche's Posthumous Book 'Call Me Anne' Announced by Son
  • Jan 08, 2023

Anne Heche's Posthumous Book 'Call Me Anne' Announced by Son

Most Read
Prince William 'Livid' When Prince Harry Refused to Shave His Beard for Meghan Wedding
Celebrity

Prince William 'Livid' When Prince Harry Refused to Shave His Beard for Meghan Wedding

Prince Harry Says Prince William Was 'Freaked Out' by Meghan Markle's Hug

Prince Harry Says Prince William Was 'Freaked Out' by Meghan Markle's Hug

Prince Harry Snapped at Meghan Markle, Spoke 'Harshly and Cruelly' During Heated Argument

Prince Harry Snapped at Meghan Markle, Spoke 'Harshly and Cruelly' During Heated Argument

Prince Harry Announced Meghan's Pregnancy to Royal Family at Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Prince Harry Announced Meghan's Pregnancy to Royal Family at Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Foxy Brown and Shawnna Blast Keith Murray Over Sexual Intercourse Claims

Foxy Brown and Shawnna Blast Keith Murray Over Sexual Intercourse Claims

Prince William Was Tipsy on Kate Middleton Wedding Day, Forced Harry to Lie About Being His Best Man

Prince William Was Tipsy on Kate Middleton Wedding Day, Forced Harry to Lie About Being His Best Man

Report: Aaron Rodgers Is Dating Milwaukee Bucks Owner's Daughter Mallory Edens

Report: Aaron Rodgers Is Dating Milwaukee Bucks Owner's Daughter Mallory Edens

Rapper Tay-K Blames Alleged Racism for His 55-Year Prison Sentence

Rapper Tay-K Blames Alleged Racism for His 55-Year Prison Sentence

Cardi B Enjoys Lavish Dinner Date With Offset Despite Recently Complaining About Rocketing Inflation

Cardi B Enjoys Lavish Dinner Date With Offset Despite Recently Complaining About Rocketing Inflation