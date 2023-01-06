 

Ana de Armas Battered and Bruised After Filming Fight Scenes With Keanu Reeves for 'Ballerina'

The 'Blonde' actress claims her whole body is 'sore' and 'bruised' after filming grueling action scenes with her co-star for the upcoming 'John Wick' spin-off.

AceShowbiz - Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves have shot gruelling fight scenes for "Ballerina". The 34-year-old actress takes on the lead role in the "John Wick" spin-off and says her body has been battered by combat scenes with Keanu - who is reprising his role as the hitman Wick.

"We've been in Prague filming for four months. We still have one more month to go. And I'm in pain. You know, my body, my back, everything hurts. I'm complaining, I'm sore, I'm bruised," Ana said when speaking on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon".

The star is no stranger to stunts after appearing in the James Bond film "No Time to Die" but admits that "Ballerina" is on "another level" compared to her brief appearance in the 007 flick - although she is grateful to be working with "The Matrix" actor.

Ana said, "Bond was fifteen minutes. This is a whole movie, another level. But the other day, Keanu and I were rehearsing our very difficult stunt scene, and this man is just rolling and throwing me and doing crazy stunts. And I'm like - I can't complain anymore. Because he is doing it! He truly is the best."

The "Blonde" actress plays the role of ballerina-assassin Rooney in the movie and is joined in the cast by Reeves, Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Gabriel Byrne.

Huston will be reprising her role as The Director in the project. The 71-year-old star appeared as the head of the Ruska Roma crime organisation in "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" during a scene where a beleaguered John Wick came to her for help. Among her skills is training young dancers to learn that art is suffering while also training young fighters to roll with the flips.

