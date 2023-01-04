 

Snoop Dogg 'Shook Up' After Dionne Warwick Confronted Him and Tupac Shakur Over Misogynistic Lyrics

The 'Doggystyle' rapper was left frightened and shaken up after he and fellow rappers were reprimanded by the iconic singer over their offensive lyrics towards women.

AceShowbiz - Dionne Warwick once scolded Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur over misogynistic lyrics. Bringing the two hip hop icons to her home alongside the likes of Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight and others in the 1990s, the 82-year-old singer took them to task over the tone of their music.

"She was checking me at a time when I thought we couldn't be checked. We were the most gangsta as you could be, but that day at Dionne Warwick's house, I believe we got out-gangstered that day," Snoop revealed in CNN Films' new documentary "Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over".

The "Doggystyle" rapper felt "scared and shook up" at the meeting due to the level of respect Dionne commanded. He added, "We're powerful right now, but she's been powerful forever. Thirty-some years in the game, in the big home with a lot of money and success."

In the film, Dionne - who has previously revealed Tupac was at the meeting - noted while the rappers were "entitled" to express themselves, she thought "there's a way to do it." She started the meeting by telling them to call her a "b****," and said, "You guys are all going to grow up."

"You're going have families. You're going to have children. You're going to have little girls, and one day that little girl is going to look at you and say, 'Daddy, did you really say that? Is that really you?' What are you going to say?"

The meeting had an impact on the stars, and Snoop has now admitted he was inspired to focus on creating "records of joy." He said, "I made it a point to put records of joy - me uplifting everybody and nobody dying and everybody living. Dionne, I hope I became the jewel that you saw when I was the little, dirty rock that was in your house. I hope I'm making you proud."

