'Teen Mom Family Reunion' to Feature 'Clusterf**k' Grandma Brawl

The cast members of the 'Teen Mom' spin-off series tease that the upcoming season, which sees the stars inviting their mothers, will feature a group of grandmothers having an all-out brawl.

Dec 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - The drama escalates in season 2 of "Teen Mom Family Reunion". During a new virtual interview, the cast members of the "Teen Mom" spin-off series teased that the upcoming season, which sees the stars inviting their mothers, will feature a group of grandmothers having an all-out brawl.

"There was, like, multiple things in on night, and it just turned into a clusterf**k!" Jade Cline told Page Six during the interview. "It wasn't just, like, one incident. It was like a domino effect, if that makes sense."

The trailer for the sophomore season did tease the "grandma drama." At one point in the trailer, Briana DeJesus' mother Roxanne shouted at Ashley Jones' mom Tea, "Your daughter's a bully!" In response to that, Tea, who is a pastor, yelled back, "I'm coming for your motherf**king a**!" The production staff was even forced to step in to de-escalate the situation.

It remains unknown what led to the screaming match, but the preview did show Ashley and Briana having a heated verbal exchange. Ashley even spit on Briana and told the former to "suck my d**k."

During the new interview, Kiaya Elliot also discussed her and her mom's beef with Ashley and her mom. "It's a shame because I would have never expected things to go that way or for people to have that much hate or resentment toward certain people or just be so inconsiderate to people's feelings," she explained.

"That's the part that hurt my feelings the most, because I feel like we are all in this together and we should have stuck together. And we did not do that. I feel like we were all letting each other down in a way," she continued.

According to Kiaya, life coach Dr. Cheyenne Bryant a.k.a. "Coach B" helped the "Teen Mom" stars and their mothers make progress during filming. "We got it together after a little minute, though … and we did a whole bunch of activities and forgot about [the fight]," Kiaya shared. "We made a whole bunch of new memories that top that one bad memory. So, [I'm] very grateful for the experience."

As for "Teen Mom" OG Maci Bookout, whose mom Sharon was unable to join the season, she jokingly said that she did her best to avoid any middle-aged melees. "You know, at first I was like, 'I'm going to stay over here because I don't want to get my a** whipped today,' " the 31-year-old said.

In a serious note, Maci revealed that she's happy to be able to get to know her co-stars' moms. "Honestly, I don't even like to think about the fight or talk about the fight. I had so much fun getting to know everyone's mom," she revealed. "And I feel like I really could understand the girls and … why they are the way they are or how they became who they are as women," she elaborated. "I absolutely love all of their moms. They were a mom to me by day three. So, it was great."

Also starring Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd and Kayla Sessler, season 2 of "Teen Family Reunion" premieres on January 3, 2023 at 8 P.M. ET on MTV.

