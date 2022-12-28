 

Kate Middleton Jokes She Had 'Quite an Early Start' on Christmas Day Like Common Parents

Kate Middleton Jokes She Had 'Quite an Early Start' on Christmas Day Like Common Parents
Instagram
Celebrity

The Princess of Wales also talks about her kids George, Charlotte and Louis' presents when greeting some royal fans following a Christmas Day church service.

  • Dec 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kate Middleton says she had an "early start" on Christmas Day like millions of other parents. The Princess of Wales made the admission while greeting royal fans following a Christmas Day church service on Sunday.

After taking a bouquet of flowers from a young girl named India, the royal was asked if she was having a nice morning, with the mum-of-three replying, "I've had a lovely morning, thank you very much... quite an early start this morning."

The 40-year-old royal added about her three children's Christmas Day "They got lots of lovely things, thank you very much." Her kids Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, joined her and senior royals including King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla for the walkabout outside St. Mary Magdalene Church.

  Editors' Pick

Louis stole the show again when he ran to catch up with his family after thinking they had left him behind. A video showed him yelling for his older sister as he ran past the laughing crowd, but once he realized they were only moving on to talk with another group of well-wishers, he decided it was time to go and started tugging his mother's arm.

The walkabout was part of a busy Christmas for Kate, who held her second annual "Royal Carols: Together At Christmas" show at Westminster Abbey, London, which was held on December 15 and broadcast on Christmas Eve on ITV. Kate was joined at the service by her husband William, also 40, as well as Prince George and Princess Charlotte, though Prince Louis wasn't in attendance.

King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, as well as Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice were also guests at the service. Kate and William attended the service on December 15 amid reports she and her husband have not watched the "Harry & Meghan" Netflix show, in which Prince Harry, 38, claimed William allegedly broke a pact they made about not letting their offices trade negative stories to the press about each other. Harry also said his older brother screamed at him during his talks to exit the royal family for a new life in America with his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, 41.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Piers Morgan's Twitter Account Attacks Ed Sheeran and Queen Elizabeth II in Apparent Hack

Johnny Depp Reportedly Clashes With His Post-Trial Movie's Director Over Old Habits
Related Posts
Princess Kate Middleton Honors Diana With Beautiful Tiara at King Charles' First Banquet

Princess Kate Middleton Honors Diana With Beautiful Tiara at King Charles' First Banquet

Kate Middleton Encourages Addicts to Ask for Help on Addiction Awareness Week

Kate Middleton Encourages Addicts to Ask for Help on Addiction Awareness Week

Latest News
Roc Nation Trends on Twitter as Many Poke Fun at Tory Lanez Dad's Viral Court Video
  • Dec 28, 2022

Roc Nation Trends on Twitter as Many Poke Fun at Tory Lanez Dad's Viral Court Video

Zach Bryan's New Album Is a Straight Diss at Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Fiasco
  • Dec 28, 2022

Zach Bryan's New Album Is a Straight Diss at Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Fiasco

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski's Romance Fizzles Out
  • Dec 28, 2022

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski's Romance Fizzles Out

Akon Sparks Online Debate Over Claims Africans Artists Are Better Than Black Americans
  • Dec 28, 2022

Akon Sparks Online Debate Over Claims Africans Artists Are Better Than Black Americans

Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Dishes On Their Restful Reunion After the WNBA Star's Release
  • Dec 28, 2022

Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Dishes On Their Restful Reunion After the WNBA Star's Release

Kate Middleton Jokes She Had 'Quite an Early Start' on Christmas Day Like Common Parents
  • Dec 28, 2022

Kate Middleton Jokes She Had 'Quite an Early Start' on Christmas Day Like Common Parents

Most Read
Cam'Ron Clowned After Ex Juju Announces Her Pregnancy
Celebrity

Cam'Ron Clowned After Ex Juju Announces Her Pregnancy

Dua Lipa Confuses Fans as She Celebrates Christmas With Omar Apollo Amid Jack Harlow Dating Rumors

Dua Lipa Confuses Fans as She Celebrates Christmas With Omar Apollo Amid Jack Harlow Dating Rumors

Kehlani Shows Off New Girlfriend After Partying With Letitia Wright

Kehlani Shows Off New Girlfriend After Partying With Letitia Wright

King Charles Snubs Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in First Christmas Speech

King Charles Snubs Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in First Christmas Speech

Al Roker Dons Matching Christmas Pajamas in Fun Family Time After Hospitalizations

Al Roker Dons Matching Christmas Pajamas in Fun Family Time After Hospitalizations

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Travel Together Ahead of NYE as His Estranged Wife Is 'Exhausted'

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Travel Together Ahead of NYE as His Estranged Wife Is 'Exhausted'

Simon Cowell Barely Recognizable During Christmas Carol Event With Fiancee and Son

Simon Cowell Barely Recognizable During Christmas Carol Event With Fiancee and Son

Mariah Carey Shares Lovely Pic of Twins Moroccan and Monroe Enjoying Christmas Eve Sleigh Ride

Mariah Carey Shares Lovely Pic of Twins Moroccan and Monroe Enjoying Christmas Eve Sleigh Ride

Tom Brady Snubs Gisele Bundchen in Special Christmas Shoutout After Their 'Amicable' Divorce

Tom Brady Snubs Gisele Bundchen in Special Christmas Shoutout After Their 'Amicable' Divorce