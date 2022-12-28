Kate Middleton Jokes She Had 'Quite an Early Start' on Christmas Day Like Common Parents

Instagram Celebrity

The Princess of Wales also talks about her kids George, Charlotte and Louis' presents when greeting some royal fans following a Christmas Day church service.

AceShowbiz - Kate Middleton says she had an "early start" on Christmas Day like millions of other parents. The Princess of Wales made the admission while greeting royal fans following a Christmas Day church service on Sunday.

After taking a bouquet of flowers from a young girl named India, the royal was asked if she was having a nice morning, with the mum-of-three replying, "I've had a lovely morning, thank you very much... quite an early start this morning."

The 40-year-old royal added about her three children's Christmas Day "They got lots of lovely things, thank you very much." Her kids Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, joined her and senior royals including King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla for the walkabout outside St. Mary Magdalene Church.

Louis stole the show again when he ran to catch up with his family after thinking they had left him behind. A video showed him yelling for his older sister as he ran past the laughing crowd, but once he realized they were only moving on to talk with another group of well-wishers, he decided it was time to go and started tugging his mother's arm.

The walkabout was part of a busy Christmas for Kate, who held her second annual "Royal Carols: Together At Christmas" show at Westminster Abbey, London, which was held on December 15 and broadcast on Christmas Eve on ITV. Kate was joined at the service by her husband William, also 40, as well as Prince George and Princess Charlotte, though Prince Louis wasn't in attendance.

King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, as well as Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice were also guests at the service. Kate and William attended the service on December 15 amid reports she and her husband have not watched the "Harry & Meghan" Netflix show, in which Prince Harry, 38, claimed William allegedly broke a pact they made about not letting their offices trade negative stories to the press about each other. Harry also said his older brother screamed at him during his talks to exit the royal family for a new life in America with his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, 41.

