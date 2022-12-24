 

The Beatles' Christmas Chart Record Has Been Broken by LadBaby's Viral Parody Song

LadBaby has broken the chart record previously held by the Fab Four by putting his parody song atop the chart for five consecutive years this festive holiday.

AceShowbiz - LadBaby has smashed a chart record previously held by The Beatles. Making music videos alongside his wife Roxanne, the YouTube star - whose real name is Mark Ian Hoyle - has scored his fifth consecutive Christmas number one with a sausage roll-themed version of Band Aid classic "Do They Know It's Christmas?" in collaboration with businessman Martin Lewis, smashing the record of four festive chart-toppers scored by the Fab Four in 1963, 1964, 1965 and 1967.

"We want to say thank you to everyone who has supported us for the last five years. A massive apology to the Beatles, and to all Beatles fans … The charity wins. The Trussell Trust gets Christmas No 1 again. Thank you to all the people who have downloaded, all the people who believed in us and brought a bit of Christmas magic. We love you all. Yes mate!" LadBaby told the Official Charts company.

LadBaby - who donate the proceeds from all of their festive tunes to charity - scored their first Christmas number one in 2018 with a sausage roll-themed parody of classic rock song "We Built This City" and continued the tradition with "I Love Rock n' Roll" parody "I Love Sausage Rolls", and "Don't Stop Me Eatin" before teaming up with pop superstars Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John in 2021 for the release of "Sausage Rolls for Everyone".

The Hoyles added, "We never intended to release a fifth Christmas single but as ambassadors of the Trussell Trust we were not prepared to sit back and do nothing in a year when people are struggling more than ever!"

