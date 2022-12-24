Prince Andrew Gets Kicked Out of Buckingham Palace but Retains Royal Lodge at Windsor

BBC Celebrity

The disgraced Duke of York is no longer allowed to use Buckingham Palace as his office but still keeps his lodge at Windsor and royal family are rumored to foot the bill for his private guards.

AceShowbiz - Prince Andrew's office is being thrown out of Buckingham Palace. The disgraced Duke of York - who resigned from public duty three years ago after being accused of sexual assault - kept a skeleton staff at the official home of the royal family, but he has reportedly now been told to move on and not use the London property as an address for correspondence.

Andrew, who settled the case brought by Virginia Giuffre in February but made no admission of liability, is rumored to be recruiting a new communications team but must foot the bill for his staff himself.

A source told The Sun newspaper, "Any presence at the Palace is officially over. The King has made it clear. He isn't a working royal. He's on his own."

The news comes after Andrew's former role of Colonel of the Grenadier Guards was given to King Charles' wife, Queen Consort Camilla, earlier this week.

It is a further blow to the 62-year-old prince after the Home Office this month made the decision to strip him of his 24-hour armed security, though the Royal Household will now foot the £3 million annual bill for his protection.

Former Home Office minister Norman Baker said of the decision, "Armed protection has always been a status symbol for the likes of Prince Andrew. Of course he should pay it himself and not burden the taxpayer because he is a private individual and carries out no public duties."

However, Andrew - who will join his brother Charles, his own ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, and other members of the family for Christmas at Sandringham - is believed to be retaining his Royal Lodge home on the Windsor estate.

