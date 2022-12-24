 

Prince Andrew Gets Kicked Out of Buckingham Palace but Retains Royal Lodge at Windsor

Prince Andrew Gets Kicked Out of Buckingham Palace but Retains Royal Lodge at Windsor
BBC
Celebrity

The disgraced Duke of York is no longer allowed to use Buckingham Palace as his office but still keeps his lodge at Windsor and royal family are rumored to foot the bill for his private guards.

  • Dec 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Prince Andrew's office is being thrown out of Buckingham Palace. The disgraced Duke of York - who resigned from public duty three years ago after being accused of sexual assault - kept a skeleton staff at the official home of the royal family, but he has reportedly now been told to move on and not use the London property as an address for correspondence.

Andrew, who settled the case brought by Virginia Giuffre in February but made no admission of liability, is rumored to be recruiting a new communications team but must foot the bill for his staff himself.

A source told The Sun newspaper, "Any presence at the Palace is officially over. The King has made it clear. He isn't a working royal. He's on his own."

  Editors' Pick

The news comes after Andrew's former role of Colonel of the Grenadier Guards was given to King Charles' wife, Queen Consort Camilla, earlier this week.

It is a further blow to the 62-year-old prince after the Home Office this month made the decision to strip him of his 24-hour armed security, though the Royal Household will now foot the £3 million annual bill for his protection.

Former Home Office minister Norman Baker said of the decision, "Armed protection has always been a status symbol for the likes of Prince Andrew. Of course he should pay it himself and not burden the taxpayer because he is a private individual and carries out no public duties."

However, Andrew - who will join his brother Charles, his own ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, and other members of the family for Christmas at Sandringham - is believed to be retaining his Royal Lodge home on the Windsor estate.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Emma Thompson Filming Dangerous Stunt With Fractured Ankle on Set of 'Matilda'

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Originally to Revolve Around T'Challa's Relationship With Son
Related Posts
Prince Andrew Upset as His Hopes to Regain Position in Royal Family Were Dashed by King Charles

Prince Andrew Upset as His Hopes to Regain Position in Royal Family Were Dashed by King Charles

Prince Andrew Called 'Dear Friend' by Ghislaine Maxwell in Prison Interview

Prince Andrew Called 'Dear Friend' by Ghislaine Maxwell in Prison Interview

Story of Prince Andrew Abusing Staff Is Revealed as Cops Were Alerted to Suspicious Woman in Windsor

Story of Prince Andrew Abusing Staff Is Revealed as Cops Were Alerted to Suspicious Woman in Windsor

Prince Andrew's Ex-Wife Among Celebrities Targeted by Russian Hackers on Dark Web

Prince Andrew's Ex-Wife Among Celebrities Targeted by Russian Hackers on Dark Web

Latest News
Rian Johnson Feels Honored to Direct Late Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim in 'Knives Out 2'
  • Dec 25, 2022

Rian Johnson Feels Honored to Direct Late Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim in 'Knives Out 2'

The Beatles' Christmas Chart Record Has Been Broken by LadBaby's Viral Parody Song
  • Dec 24, 2022

The Beatles' Christmas Chart Record Has Been Broken by LadBaby's Viral Parody Song

Brendan Fraser Spent Four Hours Each Day to Transform Into 'The Whale' Character
  • Dec 24, 2022

Brendan Fraser Spent Four Hours Each Day to Transform Into 'The Whale' Character

Biggest Media Spectacles in 2022
  • Dec 24, 2022

Biggest Media Spectacles in 2022

Nick Cannon Spends Time With LaNisha Cole and Their Daughter After the Model's Apparent Shade
  • Dec 24, 2022

Nick Cannon Spends Time With LaNisha Cole and Their Daughter After the Model's Apparent Shade

James Cameron Filming 'Avatar' Sequels Back to Back to Avoid 'Stranger Things' Effect
  • Dec 24, 2022

James Cameron Filming 'Avatar' Sequels Back to Back to Avoid 'Stranger Things' Effect

Most Read
Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi
Celebrity

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Bodyguard's Nudes Leaked After He Failed to Testify in Tory Lanez Trial

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Bodyguard's Nudes Leaked After He Failed to Testify in Tory Lanez Trial

Oprah Winfrey Goes Viral as She's Shocked When Being Told Her $100 Christmas Gift Idea Is Too Pricey

Oprah Winfrey Goes Viral as She's Shocked When Being Told Her $100 Christmas Gift Idea Is Too Pricey

LaNisha Cole Gushes Over Guy Who 'Changed' Her Life After Shading Nick Cannon

LaNisha Cole Gushes Over Guy Who 'Changed' Her Life After Shading Nick Cannon

Kirk Franklin Slammed by Son Kerrion for Excluding him From Family Picture

Kirk Franklin Slammed by Son Kerrion for Excluding him From Family Picture

Big Scarr's Alleged Cause of Death Unveiled

Big Scarr's Alleged Cause of Death Unveiled

Tia Mowry's Estranged Husband Cory Hardrict Wants to Throw Out Prenup Amid Divorce

Tia Mowry's Estranged Husband Cory Hardrict Wants to Throw Out Prenup Amid Divorce

Leonardo DiCaprio Brings Timothee Chalamet to Same Hotspot He Had Dinner Date With Victoria Lamas

Leonardo DiCaprio Brings Timothee Chalamet to Same Hotspot He Had Dinner Date With Victoria Lamas

Yung Miami Not Blindsided by Diddy's Baby News: 'It Wasn't a Surprise'

Yung Miami Not Blindsided by Diddy's Baby News: 'It Wasn't a Surprise'