Damian Lewis Stranded in Iceland Airport Due to Severe Weather
The 'Billions' actor was trapped in an Iceland international airport because of harsh weather while the government issued a warning to travelers across the country.

  • Dec 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Damian Lewis was stuck in an Iceland airport due to severe weather as he tried to get home for Christmas. After the area was hit with horrific gales and ice, the 51-year-old "Billions" actor was seen stranded with thousands of others by fans at the Keflavik International Airport.

"I saw him at baggage claim once we all found out we were really stranded at the airport - taxis and buses to the city were pretty much out of the question," said one fan, Caroline Rose, who took a selfie of her with Damian.

"I mentioned my fiancee and (that) I enjoyed his work and he wished me good luck with my travels. I asked for a quick photo, given that was pretty much the only silver lining of an otherwise nightmarish night of travel issues. He was incredibly kind."

Caroline also told how she was among travellers trapped in the airport for more than a day due to flight delays and cancelations, and said she saw some tired travellers sleeping on its baggage conveyor belts and an escalator.

People said on Thursday, December 22 a representative for Damian said he was now back on his native Britain.

Around the time the actor - who will mark the second anniversary of his "Peaky Blinders" actress wife Helen McCrory's death from cancer aged 52 in April 2023 - was stranded with other travellers, the Icelandic Meterological Office issued a weather warning for the country that warned drivers wouldn't be able to see the roads.

Iceland's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said, "High winds and dangerous icy road conditions are affecting transfers from Keflavik International airport."

It added an emergency shelter had been set up near the air hub and emergency service workers were giving out blankets and water to anyone stuck at the airport, before it said authorities were "doing everything they can" to "move passengers on to hotel accommodation in the area as conditions allow".

