Travis Scott and Kid Cudi's Duet Album Called Off

The 'Entergalactic' rapper confirms his collaborative album with the 'Astroworld' hitmaker is no more and now he is working on 'something special' for his own project.

Dec 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott and Kid Cudi's "The Scotts" album has been axed. The hip-hop stars debuted their first collaboration in almost four years, the song "The Scotts", during Travis' 2020 live "Astronomical event" on the battle royale game "Fortnite".

It became their first song together since 2016's "Through the Late Night" from the former's LP "Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight", and "Baptised in Fire" from the latter's record "Passion, Pain and Demon Slayin'".

The title "The Scotts" was a nod to the fact they both share Scott as a name, with Cudi's real name being Scott Mescudi. An album with the tentative name of "The Scotts" was then in the works, but Cudi has now confirmed it's no more.

This week, Cudi tweeted, "Workin on something special for y'all as we speak (sic)." And one follower asked if "The Scotts" is "still on the cards," to which he replied, "Naw im not doin that. (sic) The moment has passed."

There is still a chance that fans might be drip-fed songs from the abandoned album, however, as during his "Road to Utopia" Las Vegas residency, Travis debuted a previously unheard song with Cudi.

Meanwhile, Cudi has promised fans one final album before he calls it quits. The rapper recently declared that he feels he is "kinda nearing the end" of making music and would love to become a kindergarten teacher - but he plans to release one final record, the follow-up to September's "Entergalactic".

He tweeted, "Im doin 1 more album and then im done w my deal and not sure what ima do after that but yea, 1 more. Wont be next year. Keep u posted (sic)." He added, "This is for all my fans that have been ridin w me for so long. This will be all new music. The songs ive teased ill prolly put out as singles here and there to hold u over. (sic)"

The 38-year-old star had admitted he is coming to a close "on all things Kid Cudi" and isn't sure it he wants to make albums for "too much longer."

When speaking about the likes of hip-hop stars Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, Eminem, and Nas, Cudi said, "I feel like, I don't have what they have. I just don't know if I want to do … music, drop albums for too much longer."

But he has come up with an alternative career. Speaking on "Hot Ones" on YouTube channel "First We Feast", he added, "I'm really curious to see what else I can do. I was thinking about this, this is like a wacky idea I had years ago."

"It would be cool to one day be a kindergarten teacher. Just do that for a couple years. When I'm like 50 ... infect the youth with that freshness. Then those kids will sprinkle the freshness to the world."

In 2012, Cudi admitted he was an "aspiring kindergarten teacher." He wrote on Twitter at the time, "Cudder Fact, Im a silent conspiracy theorist and anarchist. As well as an aspiring kindergarten teacher ha (sic)."

