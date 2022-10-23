 

Kerry Katona Reveals Nickname for Her Vagina, Raves About 'Best Sex Ever' After Genitalia Steaming

Kerry Katona Reveals Nickname for Her Vagina, Raves About 'Best Sex Ever' After Genitalia Steaming
Instagram
Celebrity

The former Atomic Kitten member reveals she has recently had her private parts cleansed as she is at 'the peak of [her] sex life' with husband-to-be Ryan Mahoney.

  • Oct 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kerry Katona raves about having the "best sex ever" since having her vagina steamed. Engaged to fitness instructor Ryan Mahoney, the 42-year-old star explains that the pair are enjoying being intimate together after undergoing the cleansing procedure which left her genitalia - which she has now named Vera - "smelling lovely."

"I'm at the peak of my sex life at the minute. I'm having the best sex ever, if I'm honest. Ryan is really fit. I've been there, done that, and declared my love for people, but the difference here is I don't need him... I want him. I had my vagina steamed recently and I decided to give it a new name ~ Vera," she said.

  See also...

"I liked the idea of freshening it all up. We have steam on our faces and massages on our neck, so why not have your f**** steamed? It didn't do anything for my mental health, but it felt a lot cleaner and it smelt lovely!"

Meanwhile, the former Atomic Kitten singer - who has children Molly, 21, Lilly-Sue, 19, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 15, and Max, 14, with second spouse Mark Croft and Dylan Jorge, eight, with late third spouse George Kay - has claimed to have made £1 million by selling photos on OnlyFans and believes that pop superstar Britney Spears should do the same instead of "giving it away for free" on Instagram, even urging the "Toxic" hitmaker to team up with her for "joint posts."

She told Closer UK, "Why is she not using my referral code and getting herself on OnlyFans? Britney, give me a call darling and I'll guide you through it. We can do joint stuff together. I was nicknamed the 'British Britney Spears' back in the day and we have a lot in common. She needs to stop giving it away for free and we can make an absolute mint."

You can share this post!

Michael B. Jordan Pushing Himself to 'New Limits' With Directorial Debut 'Creed III'

Ed Sheeran Plans 10 Music Videos for New Album
Related Posts
Kerry Katona Haunted by Guilt as She Struggles to Forgive Herself for Exposing Kids to Abusive Ex

Kerry Katona Haunted by Guilt as She Struggles to Forgive Herself for Exposing Kids to Abusive Ex

Kerry Katona's Ex-Husband Allegedly Planned to 'Inject' Daughter With Heroine Before Overdose

Kerry Katona's Ex-Husband Allegedly Planned to 'Inject' Daughter With Heroine Before Overdose

Kerry Katona Strangled by Ex-Husband, Forced to Perform With Blood Running Down Her Thighs

Kerry Katona Strangled by Ex-Husband, Forced to Perform With Blood Running Down Her Thighs

Kerry Katona's TikTok Account Restored After She's Banned Due to Racy Content

Kerry Katona's TikTok Account Restored After She's Banned Due to Racy Content

Most Read
Tom Brady Disputes Report He's Quitting NFL to Save Marriage to Gisele Bundchen
Celebrity

Tom Brady Disputes Report He's Quitting NFL to Save Marriage to Gisele Bundchen

Boosie Badazz Denies Feuding With Kevin Gates

Boosie Badazz Denies Feuding With Kevin Gates

Travis Scott Sparks Chatter After Hanging Out With Rumored Old Fling Rojean Kar

Travis Scott Sparks Chatter After Hanging Out With Rumored Old Fling Rojean Kar

Drake Ridiculed Over New Selfie: He Poses Like '16 yr Old Girl'

Drake Ridiculed Over New Selfie: He Poses Like '16 yr Old Girl'

JayDaYoungan's GF Claps Back at His Baby Mama After Accused of Hooking Up With Fredo Bang

JayDaYoungan's GF Claps Back at His Baby Mama After Accused of Hooking Up With Fredo Bang

Tristan Thompson Gives Fans a Look at Sweet Gift From Daughter True

Tristan Thompson Gives Fans a Look at Sweet Gift From Daughter True

B. Simone Claps Back at Critics After Commenting on DaBaby's Post

B. Simone Claps Back at Critics After Commenting on DaBaby's Post

Tia Mowry Appears to Throw Shade at Cory Hardrict With 'The Game' Clip

Tia Mowry Appears to Throw Shade at Cory Hardrict With 'The Game' Clip

Vladimir Putin Shows Marks Thought to Be Signs of Cancer Treatment During Rare Appearance

Vladimir Putin Shows Marks Thought to Be Signs of Cancer Treatment During Rare Appearance

50 Cent's Son Marquise Jackson Insists His Mom Isn't Involved in Their Feud

50 Cent's Son Marquise Jackson Insists His Mom Isn't Involved in Their Feud

Chance The Rapper's Wife Kirsten Corley Defends Husband After Twitter Trans Porn Controversy

Chance The Rapper's Wife Kirsten Corley Defends Husband After Twitter Trans Porn Controversy

Bernice Burgos Fuels Dating Rumors With NBA Star Jaylen Brown

Bernice Burgos Fuels Dating Rumors With NBA Star Jaylen Brown

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's Divorce Allegedly Getting 'Very Nasty'

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's Divorce Allegedly Getting 'Very Nasty'