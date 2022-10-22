 

Brian Cox Blasts Hollywood as 'Worst Place' to Raise Girls

Brian Cox Blasts Hollywood as 'Worst Place' to Raise Girls
NBC
Celebrity

The 'Succesion' actor criticizes the toxic beauty standard and hypocrisy in Hollywood and explains why it becomes a bad environment for parents to raise their children.

  • Oct 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Brian Cox calls Hollywood the "worst place in the world" to raise girls. Insisting the Californian neighbourhood isn't as glamorous as it seems, the "Succession" actor - who has Alan, 52, and Margaret, 45, with first wife Caroline Burt and Orson, 20, and Torin, 18, with spouse Nicole Ansari - explains there are a lot of "very sad people" desperate to make it big in the movie industry and it "exacerbates" the pressures on young women.

"We have this idea of Hollywood, but it's simply untrue. There are a lot of very sad people there trying to make a buck. It's a very difficult place to live. And Hollywood is the worst place in the world to raise female children. There are so many pressures on young women already, and it just exacerbates them," he said.

Asked if he means pressure to look a certain way or to be sexualised, he replied, "Exactly." The 76-year-old star also blasted the "tokenistic" way people give time to particular issues without actually really caring about the cause.

  See also...

He told the Daily Telegraph newspaper, "Let me tell you my Hollywood story. I got a Golden Globe [in 2020], which was lovely. Then, I was invited to this MeToo meeting. I arrived late, so I had to stand at the back while all these rather intense Hollywood women were listening to Ronan Farrow talk about the work he had done [exposing the sexual misconduct of Harvey Weinstein]. Then it finished."

"Everyone turned around and immediately took out their devices and started filming me, walking up to me and saying, 'Can you tell us to f*** off?' I thought, 'Is this appropriate? This is a MeToo meeting.' This is the problem - that people do things on a tokenistic level. I find that questionable."

While Brian raised his two youngest children in the US, he is now back in the UK and pessimistic about the future of America. He said, "I thought America was a great society to be part of because of its egalitarian principles. But have those principles been practised? Have they f***! I think there could very easily be an uprising in the United States."

You can share this post!

Nick Carter Struggles With Parenting While Touring With His Band

Ron Masak Died of Natural Causes at Age 86
Related Posts
Brian Cox Suggests Amber Heard Was Treated Unfairly in Her Spat With Johnny Depp

Brian Cox Suggests Amber Heard Was Treated Unfairly in Her Spat With Johnny Depp

Brian Cox Grateful for His Wife as She Makes Him a Feminist

Brian Cox Grateful for His Wife as She Makes Him a Feminist

Brian Cox Regrets His 'Harsh' Comment After Calling Johnny Depp 'Overrated' in His Book

Brian Cox Regrets His 'Harsh' Comment After Calling Johnny Depp 'Overrated' in His Book

Brian Cox Takes a Jab at Johnny Depp, David Bowie and Other Big Names in Candid Memoir

Brian Cox Takes a Jab at Johnny Depp, David Bowie and Other Big Names in Candid Memoir

Most Read
Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh
Celebrity

Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Kanye West Is Close to Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Is Close to Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Brad Pitt Has No Hard Feelings About Emily Ratajkowski Dating DJ Orazio Rispo

Brad Pitt Has No Hard Feelings About Emily Ratajkowski Dating DJ Orazio Rispo

Alex Rodriguez Seen Walking Hand-in-Hand With Fitness Guru Jac Cordeiro

Alex Rodriguez Seen Walking Hand-in-Hand With Fitness Guru Jac Cordeiro

Tom Brady Disputes Report He's Quitting NFL to Save Marriage to Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady Disputes Report He's Quitting NFL to Save Marriage to Gisele Bundchen

Ivanka Trump, Candace Owens and Other Parler 'VIP' Users' Emails Leaked in Kanye Announcement

Ivanka Trump, Candace Owens and Other Parler 'VIP' Users' Emails Leaked in Kanye Announcement

Chrisean Rock Gets Another Blueface Tattoo Despite Split

Chrisean Rock Gets Another Blueface Tattoo Despite Split

Drake Ridiculed Over New Selfie: He Poses Like '16 yr Old Girl'

Drake Ridiculed Over New Selfie: He Poses Like '16 yr Old Girl'

Akon Responds to Memes Mocking His New $7,500 Hairline

Akon Responds to Memes Mocking His New $7,500 Hairline

Kanye Sorry for Causing 'Hurt and Confusion' After Threatening to Go 'Defcon 3 on Jewish People'

Kanye Sorry for Causing 'Hurt and Confusion' After Threatening to Go 'Defcon 3 on Jewish People'