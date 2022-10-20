Kanye Sorry for Causing 'Hurt and Confusion' After Threatening to Go 'Defcon 3 on Jewish People'

Celebrity

Kanye West finally apologizes for his anti-semitic rants after previously insisting he did nothing wrong despite threatening Jewish people and blaming them for ruining his family.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has said sorry for causing "hurt and confusion" with his antisemitic remarks. During an appearance on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" on Wednesday, October 19, the rapper, 45, said sorry when the host, 57, asked him whether he regretted threatening to go "DEFCON 3 on Jewish people."

"No, absolutely not," Kanye declared as he initially doubled down on his comments, but when Piers asked if he knew the comments were racist, Kanye said, "Yes, that's why I said it... I fought fire with fire. I'm not here to get hosed down."

Later in the show, Kanye offered an apology, admitting, "I will say, I'm sorry for the people that I hurt with the DEFCON... the confusion that I caused. I feel like I caused hurt and confusion and I'm sorry for the families that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through. Hurt people hurt people - and I was hurt."

It comes after Kanye appeared on the "Drink Champs" podcast on October 15 and blamed "Jewish media" and "Jewish Zionists" for alleged wrongdoings. He claimed Jewish people have "owned" the "Black voice" and that "the Jewish community, especially in the music industry" will "take us and milk us till we die."

He is being sued by the family of George Floyd for $250 million after he said on the podcast the police brutality victim was killed by the drug fentanyl and that the police officer's knee "wasn't even on his neck like that."

George, 46, was murdered during an arrest when Derek Chauvin, one of four police officers who arrived on the scene of a suspected burglary, knelt on his neck and back for nine minutes and 29 seconds.

Kanye has also been slated by the Black Lives Matter movement for parading a White Lives Matter T-shirt at Paris Fashion Week. He has stood his ground over tops and, in an interview given to Fox News Channel's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" he said the shirt was a product of his "connection with God" and "energy" that he channels which is "just brilliance."

The rapper also insisted his father Ray West found the WLM fallout "funny" despite him being an "educated ex-Black Panther."