Selma Blair Reflects on 'DWTS' Stint After Emotional Exit Due to Health Issues

The 'Legally Blonde' star, who takes a bow with a beautiful Waltz alongside her partner Sasha Farber, has to leave the dancing competition show due to her ongoing health concerns.

Oct 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - Selma Blair made a surprise exit from "Dancing with the Stars" in the Monday, October 17 episode due to her ongoing health concerns. The "Cruel Intentions" star, who took a bow with a beautiful Waltz alongside her partner Sasha Farber on "Most Memorable Year" night, admitted that it wasn't easy for her to leave the show.

"This was a really emotional night for me," the actress, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) after years of illness, shared in an interview with Page Six after the show. "Because it was filled with so much love for me and my love for everyone here is really, really, really returned."

The "Legally Blonde" star also shared what she learned about herself from her journey on the dance competition show. "I learned that I could do things that I didn't even think I wanted to do anymore," she noted. "I learned that with passion and [hope] that you could feel as beautiful as the people that you're watching. That it can be inspiring."

Selma went on to note that "there's never any, like, despair in comparison when you're with a crowd like this, with these celebrities and these pros." Further reflecting on her stint on "DWTS", she added, "I'm so proud of this show and this production for welcoming a couple of us where it's just a little extra of a challenge. But look at the way we just prove ourselves in different ways."

Sasha also addressed the exit. "There aren't enough words to say how proud I am," the professional dancer told reporters. Gushing over Selma, he continued, "She is a true inspiration. She has not only inspired myself, but so many people around the world … there's nothing this lady can't do."

In a pre-taped interview that aired ahead of her performance, Selma explained that she had to leave the show due to her condition. "I had MRIs and the results came back, and it all adds up to, I can't go on with the competition. I've pushed as far as I could," she told Sasha. "With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations, and my body has taken a hit. It's way too much for the safety of my bones. I could do extensive damage that I, of course, do not want."

"I really want to have one last beautiful dance with you, and bow out. So, this is a dance for everyone that has tried and hoped they could do more, but also, the power in realizing it's time to walk away," she continued. "I am so, so grateful to be able to do one last gentle dance."