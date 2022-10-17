Jonathan Majors and Destin Daniel Cretton Are Already in Talks About 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty'

Cover Images/Instagram/Faye's Vision Movie

AceShowbiz - Jonathan Majors and Destin Daniel Cretton have already "had a few chats" about making "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty". The 33-year-old actor will star as Kang in the Marvel movie, and although it's not scheduled to be released until 2025, Jonathan has already spoken to the director about the project.

He told Variety, "We just had a few chats. We spoke a very long time, and he's an open mind, he's an open heart, and he's grounded. He and the work that he does is grounded, and I think that's the most important part about it, that we're dealing with myths, you know? What is a Kang? What is a movie? What is an MCU movie, you know? What does that mean? What does that look like?"

He continued, "Those are the questions we're asking, but all of that works when it's grounded and really, really tucked into the given circumstances of what's going on between these people, and what we can illuminate for ourselves as a species."

Jonathan recently admitted to being excited by the "dimensions" of the character. The actor - who will also star in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" - said, "It was the character and dimensions of Kang. And the potential that it had. I thought, I'll take a chance on that."

Marvel head Kevin Feige is also looking forward to seeing Jonathan in the role. The 49-year-old suggested that he's the perfect candidate for the part of Kang. He explained, "Jonathan is an incredibly compelling actor who puts in the work yet makes it look effortless, and he's also just cool - everyone pays attention when he steps into the room."