 

Lewis Capaldi Gladly Accepts Tourette's Syndrome Diagnosis

The 'Forget Me' singer explains why he found it 'quite a relief' to be diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome although the condition could really affect his performance.

  • Oct 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lewis Capaldi was relieved after being diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome. The 26-year-old singer "gladly accepted" being the "poster boy" for Tourette's after he initially feared he had a degenerative disease before he was told he has the nervous system condition, which causes people to have tics - sudden twitches of movements.

"I do have Tourette's. I didn't mean for it to be a big thing. I twitch a lot. My left shoulder goes up and I do this with my head. Now I am the poster boy for Tourette's. I'll take it, I'll gladly accept that," he said. "It was seven or eight months ago [that I was diagnosed]. I thought I had a degenerative disease."

"So to be told it was in fact that I have Tourette's, as you can imagine, was quite a relief. It's fine. Everything works... I thought I was quite alone in being twitchy. It's been a relief and, if anything, nice to know I have a community. I'm quite an anxious person, I really start to overthink things if something's wrong - this was a weight off my mind."

But Lewis admitted his Tourette's can affect his performance on stage at times. He added, "It definitely gets worse sometimes on stage. Sometimes it can really affect my performance."

  See also...

"It ebbs and flows. If I look after myself, exercise, go to the gym - which is the same thing by the way - if I don't drink too much or take a walk in the park and breathe in a nice summer's air ... I f***ing hate commitment. I'm a loose guy."

Lewis also admitted he is single and looking for love on dating app Hinge. Speaking on Saturday, October 15 episode of "The Jonathan Ross Show", he adds, "I'm single, I'm on Hinge. Seven months [I've been on there]. I've knocked some boots in my time. Sweet love making."

Earlier this month, Lewis told fans he had Tourette's and admitted he had decided to go public with his diagnosis because he didn't want fans to think he's been "taking cocaine or something." He said, "I have been diagnosed with Tourette's. I wanted to speak about it because I didn't want people to think I was taking cocaine or something."

"The Jonathan Ross Show" airs Saturday at 10 P.M. on ITV and ITV Hub.

