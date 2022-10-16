Tatiana Maslany Dishes on Her Expectations for 'She-Hulk' Season 2

Disney+ TV

The 'She-Hulk, Attorney at Law' main star hopes her Marvel superhero series keeps 'turning things on their head' when it returns for a sophomore season.

AceShowbiz - Tatiana Maslany loves the "turning-things-on-their-head quality" in "She-Hulk, Attorney at Law". The 37-year-old actress - who plays the lead role in the Disney series - has revealed what she'd like to see in a potential season two of the show, explaining that she hopes the show continues doing what it does best.

"It's so hard for me to say, because the thing that drew me to this part initially was the fact that I didn't predict it, that it was bucking the expectations that I had. I kind of was resistant to these superhero shows for so long, because I didn't connect to them personally," Tatiana told Entertainment Tonight when asked what she'd like to see for her character in the next season.

"But then Jen/She-Hulk came along and I was like, 'This is hilarious, and this is weird, and this feels like something I would care about.' So as long as it has that irreverent, unexpected, turning-things-on-their-head quality to it, I don't care what it is. As long as it's challenging and surprising."

Rap star Megan Thee Stallion made a cameo appearance in season one of the show. And Ginger Gonzaga - who plays the part of Nikki Ramos - previously described Megan as a "fascinating person."

She shared, "We were really kind of campaigning to get her on the show - Jameela [Jamil] knows her, so that was very helpful. I was just in shock when I met her, like, she's so cool and so interesting ... She's really this regal, smart, wonderful actor, and really funny and just powerful, like, what a fascinating person and artist."

Ginger didn't actually shoot a scene with the "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker. But she was determined to meet her nevertheless. Ginger said, "We obviously all snuck on to set that day and it was remarkable."