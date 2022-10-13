 

Zendaya Buys Her Dad a $1.9M California Dream House

Zendaya Buys Her Dad a $1.9M California Dream House
Cover Images/INFphoto.com
Celebrity

The 'Euphoria' star has reportedly purchased a contemporary five-bedroom mansion in San Fernando Valley's West Hills area for her father Kazembe Ajamu Coleman.

  • Oct 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - It's no secret that Zendaya Coleman partly owes her success to her father and she has returned the favor. The Emmy Award-winning actress has reportedly splurged nearly $2 million to buy a new dream house for her dad Kazembe Ajamu Coleman.

According to Dirt, the 26-year-old star recently bought her father a California dream house that cost $1.9 million. The contemporary five-bedroom mansion is reportedly located in San Fernando Valley's West Hills, close to Woodland and Calabasas.

Built in 1997, the two-story residence takes on a Mediterranean feel with its sleek white exterior, red tiled roof and arched windows. It features an open-plan layout and boasts an entertainer's kitchen, an outdoor pool, spa, terrace and barbecue area.

Interiors are modern with high ceilings, marble floors, wooden floorboards, chic grey and white walls and silver accents. The master bedroom also features a lounge area, floor-to-ceiling windows and a private balcony.

In addition to the new California crib, Zendaya maintains several other properties, including a New York apartment, which was reportedly the first house she ever bought. She also owns a Mediterranean-themed place in L.A.'s Northridge community, but the most expensive property in her portfolio is perhaps a $4 million hilltop compound in Encino.

  See also...

Up until fairly recently, the "Dune" star was said still living with either her father or her mother Claire Stermer. Her parents got divorced in 2016 after eight years of marriage, but she noted that remain close "homies."

Last month, Zendaya received the support from her mother in person when winning an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue Bennet on HBO's hit series "Euphoria". Claire revealed a few days after the September 12 ceremony that she was almost not allowed to approach her daughter at the event.

Following the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Claire took to her Instagram Story to share a snap taken of her and her daughter at the event. In the caption, she wrote, "[I] made my way to Z before they awarded her the Emmy and gave her the biggest hug and said... breathe!!!"

The problem was Claire almost wasn't allowed to approach her daughter's table. "The man who tried to stop me said 'where are your credentials?' " she continued sharing. "i said 'i'm zendaya's mom' and kept walking!! hahaha! i never name drop like that but i have to do it!"

Meanwhile, Kazembe was Zendaya's manager and bodyguard early in her career.

You can share this post!

'The Voice' Already Tried to Get Rid of Blake Shelton Before His Exit Announcement

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Honored Her Grandma With Their Intimate Moment
Related Posts
Zendaya Bares Chest in Sheer Catsuit at Paris Fashion Week

Zendaya Bares Chest in Sheer Catsuit at Paris Fashion Week

Zendaya Transforms Into Enchanting Flower During Bathroom Photoshoot

Zendaya Transforms Into Enchanting Flower During Bathroom Photoshoot

Zendaya's Mom Had to Name Drop Her Actress Daughter at Emmys to Do This

Zendaya's Mom Had to Name Drop Her Actress Daughter at Emmys to Do This

Emmys 2022: Zendaya, Lee Jung-Jae Take Major Awards - See the Full Winners

Emmys 2022: Zendaya, Lee Jung-Jae Take Major Awards - See the Full Winners

Most Read
Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse
Celebrity

Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse

T.I.'s Son King Harris Goes Off on Charleston White for Speaking on Him and Boosie's Son

T.I.'s Son King Harris Goes Off on Charleston White for Speaking on Him and Boosie's Son

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

See Boosie Badazz's Failed Attempt to Go Undercover When Picking Up His Mom at Airport

See Boosie Badazz's Failed Attempt to Go Undercover When Picking Up His Mom at Airport

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Gisele Bundchen Makes Another Spiritual Healer Visit Amid Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Makes Another Spiritual Healer Visit Amid Tom Brady Divorce

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Reportedly Getting Divorce After He's Spotted With Mystery Woman

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Reportedly Getting Divorce After He's Spotted With Mystery Woman

Vivica A. Fox Breaks Into Tears While Saying She Hasn't Met Her Godson in 2 Years

Vivica A. Fox Breaks Into Tears While Saying She Hasn't Met Her Godson in 2 Years

Ciara Trends on Twitter After Cardi B Unfollowed Her Over Her Interaction With Nicki Minaj

Ciara Trends on Twitter After Cardi B Unfollowed Her Over Her Interaction With Nicki Minaj

Emma Roberts 'Cautious' About Introducing New Beau Cody John to Son Rhodes

Emma Roberts 'Cautious' About Introducing New Beau Cody John to Son Rhodes

Ne-Yo's Attempt to Make Crystal Smith Delete IG Post Accusing Him of Cheating Denied By Judge

Ne-Yo's Attempt to Make Crystal Smith Delete IG Post Accusing Him of Cheating Denied By Judge