Anthony Hopkins' NFT Series Inspired by His Iconic Roles

The Odin depicter in the 'Thor' film franchise is teaming up with Orange Comet, a Web3 entertainment company, to launch his NFT series called 'The Eternal Collection'.

Oct 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Sir Anthony Hopkins is launching his own NFT series. The 84-year-old actor is set to release his NFT series, which is called "The Eternal Collection", on Thursday, October 13, and the Oscar-winning star has turned to some of his most iconic on-screen roles for inspiration.

Anthony, who has starred in movies like "Silence of the Lambs" and "The Father", explained, "As an artist, I am inspired by the power of art, music, cinema and the illusionary dream-like quality of life. The metaverse offers an incredible opportunity to connect with an audience in an entirely different way. Taking my art to the next level, with NFT as my canvas, is truly an exhilarating proposition. I'm probably the oldest guy in the NFT community and on social media, proves all is possible at any age."

Anthony has joined forces with Orange Comet, a Web3 entertainment company, to launch his NFT series. The collection has been billed as a celebration of his acting heritage and the NFTs have been inspired by some of his greatest roles.

Dave Broome, the CEO of Orange Comet, said, "When Margam Fine Art approached us with the artistic vision to bring Sir Anthony Hopkins' artwork to the Metaverse, we knew this was a unique opportunity for the world of NFTs. This relationship is a superb symbiosis of technology and art from one of the finest actors and artists of our day. With Orange Comet at the helm, Sir Anthony Hopkins' artwork will inspire for generations to come."

Anthony has also joined forces with Inner-City Arts in Los Angeles, and he's supporting their efforts to help shape a society of creative, confident, and collaborative individuals.