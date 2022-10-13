 

Anthony Hopkins' NFT Series Inspired by His Iconic Roles

Anthony Hopkins' NFT Series Inspired by His Iconic Roles
Cover Images/Abby Grant
Celebrity

The Odin depicter in the 'Thor' film franchise is teaming up with Orange Comet, a Web3 entertainment company, to launch his NFT series called 'The Eternal Collection'.

  • Oct 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Sir Anthony Hopkins is launching his own NFT series. The 84-year-old actor is set to release his NFT series, which is called "The Eternal Collection", on Thursday, October 13, and the Oscar-winning star has turned to some of his most iconic on-screen roles for inspiration.

Anthony, who has starred in movies like "Silence of the Lambs" and "The Father", explained, "As an artist, I am inspired by the power of art, music, cinema and the illusionary dream-like quality of life. The metaverse offers an incredible opportunity to connect with an audience in an entirely different way. Taking my art to the next level, with NFT as my canvas, is truly an exhilarating proposition. I'm probably the oldest guy in the NFT community and on social media, proves all is possible at any age."

Anthony has joined forces with Orange Comet, a Web3 entertainment company, to launch his NFT series. The collection has been billed as a celebration of his acting heritage and the NFTs have been inspired by some of his greatest roles.

  See also...

Dave Broome, the CEO of Orange Comet, said, "When Margam Fine Art approached us with the artistic vision to bring Sir Anthony Hopkins' artwork to the Metaverse, we knew this was a unique opportunity for the world of NFTs. This relationship is a superb symbiosis of technology and art from one of the finest actors and artists of our day. With Orange Comet at the helm, Sir Anthony Hopkins' artwork will inspire for generations to come."

Anthony has also joined forces with Inner-City Arts in Los Angeles, and he's supporting their efforts to help shape a society of creative, confident, and collaborative individuals.

You can share this post!

Report: Kanye West Said He Loved Hitler In 2018 Interview

T.J. Miller Clarifies His Comments on 'Horrifically Mean' Ryan Reynolds Were 'Misunderstanding'
Related Posts
Anthony Hopkins Thinks His Asperger's Diagnosis Is Just 'Dressed Up'

Anthony Hopkins Thinks His Asperger's Diagnosis Is Just 'Dressed Up'

Anthony Hopkins Warned American Move Would Cost Him His Acting Career

Anthony Hopkins Warned American Move Would Cost Him His Acting Career

Anthony Hopkins on Going to Bed Early on Oscars' Night: I Didn't Expect to Win Best Actor

Anthony Hopkins on Going to Bed Early on Oscars' Night: I Didn't Expect to Win Best Actor

Anthony Hopkins Has No Plan to Retire at 83

Anthony Hopkins Has No Plan to Retire at 83

Most Read
Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse
Celebrity

Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse

T.I.'s Son King Harris Goes Off on Charleston White for Speaking on Him and Boosie's Son

T.I.'s Son King Harris Goes Off on Charleston White for Speaking on Him and Boosie's Son

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

Ariana Grande Unfollows Doja Cat on IG a Year After Rapper Stopped Following Her

Ariana Grande Unfollows Doja Cat on IG a Year After Rapper Stopped Following Her

See Boosie Badazz's Failed Attempt to Go Undercover When Picking Up His Mom at Airport

See Boosie Badazz's Failed Attempt to Go Undercover When Picking Up His Mom at Airport

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Gisele Bundchen Makes Another Spiritual Healer Visit Amid Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Makes Another Spiritual Healer Visit Amid Tom Brady Divorce

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Reportedly Getting Divorce After He's Spotted With Mystery Woman

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Reportedly Getting Divorce After He's Spotted With Mystery Woman

Social Media Horrified Over Viral Video of a Baby Being Passed to Dwayne Johnson Through a Crowd

Social Media Horrified Over Viral Video of a Baby Being Passed to Dwayne Johnson Through a Crowd

Vivica A. Fox Breaks Into Tears While Saying She Hasn't Met Her Godson in 2 Years

Vivica A. Fox Breaks Into Tears While Saying She Hasn't Met Her Godson in 2 Years

Ciara Trends on Twitter After Cardi B Unfollowed Her Over Her Interaction With Nicki Minaj

Ciara Trends on Twitter After Cardi B Unfollowed Her Over Her Interaction With Nicki Minaj