 

Paris Hilton Reveals Sexual Abuse as Teen During Medical Exams at Boarding School

The hotel heiress opens up that she was sexually assaulted by staff during routine 'cervical exams' at the Provo Canyon School in Utah when she was teenager.

  • Oct 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton claims she was "sexually abused during medical examinations" at boarding school. First opening up about being "abused mentally, emotionally and physically" at the Provo Canyon School in Utah during her teenage years in 2020, the 41-year-old heiress has now alleged the school would "perform cervical exams" routinely on the students and didn't understand what was happening during the "very scary" ordeal.

"Very late at night, this would be around like three or four in the morning, they would take myself and other girls into this room and they would perform medical exams. This wasn't even with a doctor," she said.

"It was with a couple of different staff members, where they would have us lay on the table and put their fingers inside of us. And I don't know what they were doing, but it was definitely not a doctor and it was really scary. It was really scary, and it's something that I really had blocked out for many years."

The "This Is Paris" star - who tied the knot with entrepreneur Carter Reum in February 2021 - added that memories of the alleged abuse she suffered "come back all the time" and has now realised the nature of the ordeal definitely had a "sexual" element to it.

She told The New York Times, "But it's coming back all the time now, and I think about it. And now, looking back as an adult, that was definitely sexual abuse."

Paris went on to detail her experience further in a series of tweets, where she alleged that she was "forced" to lie down on a padded table and open her legs as she cried.

She tweeted, "Sleep-deprived and heavily medicated, I didn't understand what was happening. I was forced to lie on a padded table, spread my legs submit to cervical exams. I cried while they held me down said, 'No!' They just said, 'Shut up. Be quiet. Stop struggling or you'll go to Obs.' It's important to open up about these painful moments so I can heal and help put an end to this abuse."

Over two years ago, the former "Simple Life" star first claimed that she had "buried her truth for so long" before deciding to speak out about the alleged abuse she suffered in the 1990s.

She said, "I buried my truth for so long. But I'm proud of the strong woman I've become. People might assume everything in my life came easy to me, but I want to show the world who I truly am."

