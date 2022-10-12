Emma Roberts 'Cautious' About Introducing New Beau Cody John to Son Rhodes

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Scream Queens' actress has a good time with her new boyfriend but the pair are taking it slow because she has to take her 22-month-old child into consideration.

Oct 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Emma Roberts is not rushing her new relationship with Cody John. Previously having a relationship with Garret Hedlund and sharing 22-month-old Rhodes with him, the 31-year-old actress is now said to be dating fellow actor Cody and is gearing up to introduce him to her son, even though she is "cautious" about letting the little one meet new people.

"Emma and Cody are taking it slow. They have been dating for two months but Emma is cautious about bringing her son around new people but she knows the day will come soon," a source said.

The insider went on to note that the "Scream Queens" star "loves" Cody's personality and the pair have been enjoying spending time together. The source told E! News, "Emma loves Cody's personality. He's really funny and they have been having a good time together."

Earlier this year, it was alleged that the "Unfabulous" actress was in a "good place" following her break up with Garret and was focusing on motherhood.

A source said at the time, "She is moving on from her split with Garrett and is in a good place. e is relieved in some ways, but also sad that it came to this. It became abundantly clear with the baby that their priorities are different. She's focused on being a great mom and living a healthy lifestyle."

Just two months after their split, Garret penned a tribute to his former flame for Mother's Day and thanked her for the "gift" of their son. He wrote on Instagram, "You gave us a gift who never ceases to melt our hearts, amaze our minds, and make all the anythings just fly away, from morning till night. All my love."