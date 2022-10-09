Kanye West Continues to Taunt Gigi Hadid, Agrees She's 'Cabbage Patch' Compared to Sister Bella

ABC/Instagram Celebrity

Kanye is not done attacking Gigi as the rapper shares a video in which Azealia Banks mockingly compares the catwalk beauty to her younger sister Bella Hadid.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is carrying on with his spat with Gigi Hadid by sharing Azealia Banks' TikTok video that labelled the supermodel a "cabbage patch." The 45-year-old rapper launched his latest attack on Gigi, 27, on Friday, October 7 after their war of words was initially sparked by the model branding Kanye a "bully" in the wake of his "White Lives Matter" scandal.

In the TikTok clip, Azealia, 31, told Gigi about her and her 25-year-old sister Bella, "Gigi Hadid, you are not the doll. Bella Hadid is the doll. You're the cabbage patch. She's the Barbie. You're the cabbage patch." Azealia, famed for her "212" hit, went on by referencing "The Brady Bunch", adding to Gigi about her sister Bella, "She's Marcia and you're Jan."

Kanye didn't add any caption to his repost of Azealia's TikTok, but earlier on Friday he also used his Instagram to brand Gigi a "privileged Karen," hitting out, "IM NOT FINNA GET RAN OVER BY HOLLYWOOD AGAIN GIGI YOU A PRIVILEGED KAREN YOU WERE BORN WITH A SILVER SPOON IN YOUR MOUTH YOURE A ZOMBIE YOU SPEAK UP HERE BUT DIDNT SPEAK UP WHEN MY CHILD WAS KIDNAPPED ON HER BIRTHDAY."

Kanye was referencing his accusation the Kardashians were "liars" who "basically kidnapped" his daughter Chicago on her birthday. The rapper's claim came despite Khloe Kardashian, 38, publicly pleading for him to stop "tearing down" her sister.

Khloe's older sister Kim, 41, who divorced Kanye this year and shares four children with the rapper - North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm - has denied Kanye's claim she hosted a "secret" birthday party for their daughter Chicago in January.

Kanye was branded a "bully and a joke" by Gigi for displaying a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, October 4. The stunt also prompted the rapper's spokesman Jason Lee to quit in protest, saying Kanye was "gaslighting black people and empowering white supremacy," with "Black Lives Matter" saying the move encouraged hate and white supremacy.

Kanye had ridiculed Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, 31, over her choice of clothes after she branded the WLM top "indefensible" - with Kanye's mockery prompting Gigi to say he didn't have "a percentage" of the journalist's "intellect."