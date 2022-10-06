Paramore Issue Statement After Apparent Assault at Salt Lake City Concert

Cover Images/Diego Corredor Music

The Tennessee-based rock band fronted by Hayley Williams insists that they do 'not condone violence' after a man allegedly 'physically and verbally assaulted multiple women.'

AceShowbiz - Paramore has addressed alleged assault that occurred during their show in Salt Lake City. Taking to their social media accounts, the Tennessee-based rock band issued a statement, noting that they do "not condone violence."

On Wednesday, October 5, the band fronted by Hayley Williams addressed the alleged incident on their Instagram and Twitter accounts. "After last night's show in SLC, we were made aware of an incident that happened in the crowd while we were on stage," the statement began. "A man physically and verbally assaulted multiple women, including an engaged couple at our show. Our security team and venue staff were made aware and were able to restrain and remove him."

The band made it clear that they were unaware of the incidents as they were on stage. "We did not realize this was happening, as the incident took place out of view from stage. Had we seen any of this happening, we would have stopped the show until the situation was under control," they explained.

"PARAMORE DOES NOT CONDONE violence, homophobia, or bigotry of any kind," the statement further stressed. It added, "It is supremely unwelcome in our community and has no place at our shows."

The band, which returned after a three-year hiatus earlier this year as they are working on their sixth studio album, then apologized to fans who witnessed the alleged horrific attacks along with a message to future attendees of their concerts. "To the fans who were hurt by or who witnessed what happened last night, we are so sorry," they stated.

"We hope that you know we will always do anything we can to protect you and make you feel celebrated," they added, before concluding, "To make things clear as possible: Paramore shows are meant to be safe spaces for people. If you can't respect that, do not come."

That aside, the band recently made headlines after two of the members found love with each other. Last month, it was confirmed that frontwoman Hayley is dating the lead guitarist Taylor York after years of speculation.

The 33-year-old singer and the lead guitarist of the rock band broke the news in an interview with The Guardian published on September 29. However, the pair refused to give more details regarding their romance.

Taylor joined the band in 2007 and has witnessed many of Hayley's relationships, including her sour split from ex-bandmate Josh Faro and brief marriage to New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert.