 

Ian Ziering Agrees to Exercise Joint Custody With Ex-Wife and Pay Child Support

The 'Sharknado' actor has reached agreement amid his divorce from Erin Ludwig, agreeing to share joint custody, pay child support, and split assets with her.

  • Oct 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ian Ziering and Erin Ludwig have reached agreement for their divorce settlement. On Monday, October 3, the former couple - who split in October 2019 after nine years of marriage and have children Mia, 11, and Penna, nine, together - filed a written agreement with Los Angeles County Superior Court, which they are looking to have signed off by a judge.

"The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support. The original of which is being or has been submitted to the court. I request that the court approve the agreement," states a document filed by Erin's attorney obtained by People magazine.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" actor and his estranged wife have agreed to exercise joint custody over their kids and will share equal time with them moving forward. The 58-year-old star has agreed to pay child support and the document also explains how the former couple will split their own financial assets moving forward.

The document confirmed both Ian and Erin had voluntarily agreed to everything stated in the settlement. It added, "The Parties have reviewed each and every one of the provisions of this Stipulated Judgment and have negotiated those provisions as necessary to reflect their agreement and to meet their needs."

Because the petition was issued as uncontested, once it is signed off by a judge, the pair's marriage will officially end and there will be no need for either Ian or Erin to appear in court to settle any further matters relating to the divorce.

The former "Dancing With the Stars" contestant previously blamed "hectic work schedules" for the breakdown of his marriage. He wrote on Instagram, "It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up. With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart."

The "Sharknado" actor went on to praise Erin for being "the best" mother to their two children and said the former couple intend to "continue to get along" and be "successful" co-parents to their brood.

He continued, "She is one of the most incredible women I have ever met and the best mom to our kids. It has come to my attention that things are being written and said to sensationalise a situation that is simply not sensational."

"Any quote attributed to me is completely false and solely meant by haters to undermine our intention to continue to get along, protect and raise our daughters, and be examples of successful co-parents. We ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time as we focus on what is important to us, our girls. Peace and love, Ian (sic)."

The marriage is the second for the actor, who was also married to model and actress Nikki Schieler Ziering between 1997 and 2002.

