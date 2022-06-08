 
 

Kristen Stewart Searching for 'Gay Ghost Hunters' for New TV Show

Taking to her Instagram account, the 'Spencer' actress shares that she's joining the 'most gayest, most funnest, most titillating queer ghost-hunting show ever.'

AceShowbiz - Kristen Stewart is looking for "gay ghost hunters" as part of a new TV show. The 32-year-old actress announced that she's teaming up with stylist CJ Romero and the team behind Netflix's hit reality series "Queer Eye" for the "most titillating queer ghost-hunting show" and took to social media to ask for participants.

She made the announcement in a video posted to Instagram. She said, "I am scarily excited to announce that I'm teaming up with Scout, the producers of Q'ueer Eye', 'Legendary', The Hype, on the most gayest, most funnest, most titillating queer ghost-hunting show ever."

The "Twilight star", who herself identifies as bisexual and has previously dated the likes of former co-star Robert Pattinson as well as Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell and singer St. Vincent, added that she needs the "most incredible LGBTQ+" paranormal enthusiasts to sign up to 'Paranormal Experts'."

She went on to say, "We need to find the most incredible LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, paranormal specialists, mediums, psychics, investigators."

Joining the "Spencer" actress in the video was her long-time friend CJ Romero,who also urged fans to take part in the new TV venture especially if they were part of the LGBTQIA+ community. Without revealing any further details of the show, he said, "Are you a medium, historian, ghost hunting expert... and also a member of the LGBTQIA+ community?? Well if so, please go to the link in my bio and apply today!!!! Can’t wait to see what you ghouls bring us!"

However, while Kristen is on the lookout for LGBTQIA+ participants, the application noted that submissions "will be accepted for all applicants, regardless of sex, ethnicity, disability, race, color, national origin, sexual orientation."

