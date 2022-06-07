 
 

Queen to Release 'Touching' Unheard Track Featuring Freddie Mercury's Vocals

Queen to Release 'Touching' Unheard Track Featuring Freddie Mercury's Vocals
Instagram
Music

Calling the track 'little gem,' the band's surviving members reveals that they discovered the song in their archives which were dated from 'The Miracle' recording session.

  • Jun 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Queen are to release a previously unheard track featuring vocals recorded by late frontman Freddie Mercury. The band's surviving members revealed that they discovered the song in their archives and it dates from "The Miracle" recording sessions during which they laid down around 30 tracks for the 1989 album and many of them were never released.

Speaking with Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2 over the weekend, drummer Roger Taylor explained, "We did find a little gem from Freddie, that we'd kind of forgotten about. And it was. It's wonderful. Actually, it was real discovery. It's from 'The Miracle' sessions, and I think it's going to be out in September."

Host Zoe later asked, "This is incredible. It always amazes me how you can lose a little gem like that. And when you find it again, who actually found it?" To that, guitarist Brian May replied, "It was kind of hiding in plain sight. We looked at it many times and thought, 'Oh no, we can't really rescue that'. But in fact, we went in there again and our wonderful engineering team went, 'Okay, we can do this and this'. It's like kind of stitching bits together."

  See also...

Brian also called the song "beautiful." He further teased, "It's touching." Roger went on, "It's a very passionate piece."

Freddie died in 1991 after suffering complications related to AIDS. The band has continued touring with vocalists Paul Rodgers and Adam Lambert. The interview with the band took place during the BBC's coverage of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations which took place across a four-day bank holiday weekend.

"Queen + Adam Lambert" were among the acts which performed at the Platinum Party at the Palace concert on Saturday night, June 04, and they had the honour of their song "We Will Rock You" being tapped out by the Queen during a skit she filmed with Paddington Bear.

You can share this post!

Pasha Bleasdell, Model From Nelly's 'Hot in Herre' Video, Dies at Age 38 From Brain Tumor

Adam Sandler Attacked by Seagulls During New Sports Drama Filming
Related Posts
Brian May and Bandmates 'Almost Denying' Queen's Existence After Freddie Mercury's Death

Brian May and Bandmates 'Almost Denying' Queen's Existence After Freddie Mercury's Death

Queen Rake in Over $137,000 a Day From 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Queen Rake in Over $137,000 a Day From 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Queen Nearly Disbanded Due to Financial Issues in 1975

Queen Nearly Disbanded Due to Financial Issues in 1975

Queen Explain Why They Haven't Released New Music With Adam Lambert Despite Touring Together

Queen Explain Why They Haven't Released New Music With Adam Lambert Despite Touring Together

Most Read
Solange's Son Julez Mocked After Sharing Snippet of His Music
Music

Solange's Son Julez Mocked After Sharing Snippet of His Music

Artist of the Week: Dove Cameron

Artist of the Week: Dove Cameron

Cardi B Slams Hater Who Accuses Her of Adding 'WAP' and 'Up' on Upcoming Album Only to Boost Sales

Cardi B Slams Hater Who Accuses Her of Adding 'WAP' and 'Up' on Upcoming Album Only to Boost Sales

Queen Latifah on Lil Nas X's BET Awards Snub: 'He Should've Been Nominated'

Queen Latifah on Lil Nas X's BET Awards Snub: 'He Should've Been Nominated'

Liam Gallagher Returns to Knebworth for First Time as Solo Star After 26 Years

Liam Gallagher Returns to Knebworth for First Time as Solo Star After 26 Years

Tom Meighan Insists He Has No 'Malice' Towards Former Kasabian Bandmate Serge Pizzorno

Tom Meighan Insists He Has No 'Malice' Towards Former Kasabian Bandmate Serge Pizzorno

Lily James to Launch Music Career by Releasing Two Singles

Lily James to Launch Music Career by Releasing Two Singles

Harry Styles Reclaims No. 1 Spot on Billboard 200 Chart With 'Harry's House'

Harry Styles Reclaims No. 1 Spot on Billboard 200 Chart With 'Harry's House'

Quentin Tarantino Scores Songwriting Credit on Paolo Nutini's New Album

Quentin Tarantino Scores Songwriting Credit on Paolo Nutini's New Album

Ryan Clark Reacts After Being Mocked for Saying Chris Brown Is 'More Talented' Than Michael Jackson

Ryan Clark Reacts After Being Mocked for Saying Chris Brown Is 'More Talented' Than Michael Jackson

Kylie Minogue and Coldplay Team Up for New 'Can't Get You Out of My Head' Rendition

Kylie Minogue and Coldplay Team Up for New 'Can't Get You Out of My Head' Rendition

Graham Nash 'Took Full Advantage of COVID Lockdown for His Music

Graham Nash 'Took Full Advantage of COVID Lockdown for His Music

Kate Bush Reacts After Her 1985 Song Gets a 'New Lease of Life' Thanks to 'Stranger Things'

Kate Bush Reacts After Her 1985 Song Gets a 'New Lease of Life' Thanks to 'Stranger Things'