Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Unveil Pics From Daughter Lilibet's 1st Birthday Party

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex threw a low-key celebration for their daughter's first birthday at their Frogmore Cottage during their return to the U.K. over the weekend.

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released photos of their daughter Lilibet on the tot's first birthday. One of the candid shots taken by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's close family friend Misan Harriman during Lili's birthday party earlier this month showed the child grinning in a pale blue frock.

Lilibet was also seen wearing a white ribbon on her red hair inherited from her 37-year-old royal dad. A second black and white shot showed Lilibet's 40-year-old mother clutching the little girl in her arms and smiling for the camera.

The royal pair and their 3-year-old son Archie celebrated Lili's first birthday on Saturday, June 4 while the family were in Britain for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, which celebrated the 96-year-old monarch's record 70-year reign.

Other royals and their children believed to have been invited to the event at Harry and Meghan's Frogmore Cottage home in the Windsor estate, included Zara and Mike Tindall's children 8-year-old Mia, 3-year-old Lena and 1-year-old Lucas.

Peter Phillips' and Autumn Kelly's daughters, 11-year-old Savannah and 10-year-old Isla, were also thought to have attended. Other guests likely to have been at the birthday celebration include Archie's godfather Charlie Van Straubenzee.

Misan posted the message on Instagram, where she uploaded the images of Lili, "It was such a privilege to celebrate the first birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around." She added a heart and cake emoji to the note.

A source told The Sun about the birthday party, "It was a lovely do and had everything you'd expect from a child's birthday party. But there was no formal entertainment. The idea was for it to be very relaxed and casual, with people free to pop in and out as they wished. It was a nice opportunity for the other royal children to meet Lilibet for the first time."

One of Lili's favorite presents was believed to have been a £75 pink Volkswagen Beetle ride-on toy. According to Harper's Bazaar, Violet Bakery's Claire Ptak, who produced Harry and Meghan's 2018 wedding cake, created a custom cake for the special day.

It is understood the Queen first sat down with Lili, who is named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor in tribute to Princess Diana and the monarch, on Thursday, June 2 or Friday, June 3. It was not known if Her Majesty attended Lili's party, which came after she backed out of two key events when she suffered "discomfort" on the first day of celebrations while waving at tens of thousands of fans from the balcony of Buckingham Palace and watching a 70-aircraft RAF flyover in her honor.

The Sussexes returned to California on Sunday, June 5 before the end of the Jubilee festivities and their assistants were seen with what appeared to be presents for Lili and Archie on arrival.