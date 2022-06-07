Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Returned to U.S. After Brief U.K. Visit

INSTAR IMAGES/Janet Mayer Celebrity

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew into the U.K. last week with their children, Archie (3) and 12-month-old Lilibet, for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to California. According to a new report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who flew into the U.K. last week with their children, Archie (3) and 12-month-old Lilibet, for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, boarded a plane out of Farnborough Airport at 1.30 P.M. on Sunday, June 5 afternoon, an hour before the spectacular Platinum Pageant started in central London.

The family were seen arriving back in California at around 6 P.M., with equipment including a high chair being offloaded from the plane. Harry was then photographed in the passenger seat of a black Range Rover being driven back to their Montecito home. "There was no fanfare, they just went," a source told DailyMail. "They didn't stick around for the Platinum Jubilee pageant which is a celebration of Britain and all of its quirks and eccentricities over the Queen's 70 year reign."

After stepping down as senior royals two years ago, Harry and Meghan attended the Thanksgiving service at St. Paul's Cathedral on Friday and on Thursday. They were spotted through a window at the Major General's Office during Trooping the Colour. Unlike the offspring of the prince's brother, Prince William, and his cousins including Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall, Harry's children were not seen at all during their brief visit.

During the visit, it was said that they invited some family to their Frogmore Cottage base in Windsor on Saturday for a "relaxed" party to mark their daughter's first birthday. Later in the day, the couple reportedly joined Queen Elizabeth to watch the Platinum Party at the Palace concert on television.

While Harry and Meghan had left the U.K. before the pageant, a number of senior royals were in attendance for the star-studded show, including the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Queen also made an appearance from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, where she was seen smiling and waving to the crowds.

Also joining the 96-year-old monarch on the balcony werePrince Charles and Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children - Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four. The Queen, who only made a relatively brief appearance in front of the crowds, was unable to appear at events on Friday and Saturday after experiencing mobility problems over recent months.