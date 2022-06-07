 
 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Returned to U.S. After Brief U.K. Visit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew into the U.K. last week with their children, Archie (3) and 12-month-old Lilibet, for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

  • Jun 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to California. According to a new report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who flew into the U.K. last week with their children, Archie (3) and 12-month-old Lilibet, for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, boarded a plane out of Farnborough Airport at 1.30 P.M. on Sunday, June 5 afternoon, an hour before the spectacular Platinum Pageant started in central London.

The family were seen arriving back in California at around 6 P.M., with equipment including a high chair being offloaded from the plane. Harry was then photographed in the passenger seat of a black Range Rover being driven back to their Montecito home. "There was no fanfare, they just went," a source told DailyMail. "They didn't stick around for the Platinum Jubilee pageant which is a celebration of Britain and all of its quirks and eccentricities over the Queen's 70 year reign."

After stepping down as senior royals two years ago, Harry and Meghan attended the Thanksgiving service at St. Paul's Cathedral on Friday and on Thursday. They were spotted through a window at the Major General's Office during Trooping the Colour. Unlike the offspring of the prince's brother, Prince William, and his cousins including Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall, Harry's children were not seen at all during their brief visit.

During the visit, it was said that they invited some family to their Frogmore Cottage base in Windsor on Saturday for a "relaxed" party to mark their daughter's first birthday. Later in the day, the couple reportedly joined Queen Elizabeth to watch the Platinum Party at the Palace concert on television.

While Harry and Meghan had left the U.K. before the pageant, a number of senior royals were in attendance for the star-studded show, including the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Queen also made an appearance from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, where she was seen smiling and waving to the crowds.

Also joining the 96-year-old monarch on the balcony werePrince Charles and Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children - Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four. The Queen, who only made a relatively brief appearance in front of the crowds, was unable to appear at events on Friday and Saturday after experiencing mobility problems over recent months.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Skip Reception During Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II Finally Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time on Her Platinum Jubilee

Meghan Markle's Shushing Moment at Trooping of the Colour Branded Distraction to Serious Issues

Meghan Markle Speculated to Be Against Repairing Riff With Royal Family for One Specific Reason

Mo'Nique Is Slammed for Bringing D.L. Hughley's Daughter Into Feud, Steve Harvey Wants No Part
Piers Morgan Claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Tardiness Causes Tension at Queen's Jubilee

Lizzo All Smiles When Making Red Carpet Debut as Couple With BF Myke Wright

Kanye West's GF Chaney Jones Dines Alone After He's Caught Watching 'Top Gun' With Mystery Woman

Yung Miami and Diddy Dance Together at Birthday Party After Her Feud With His Ex Gina Huynh

Hazel E Suffers Miscarriage Due to Previous Surgery Infection

Dale Moss Is 'Officially' Dating Galey Alix Nearly One Year After Clare Crawley Split

Shakira Addresses Pics of Her in Ambulance After Announcing Split From Longtime Partner Gerard Pique

Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Abby De La Rosa Pregnant Again 1 Year After Welcoming Twins

Michael J. Fox Can't Remember His Lines for Movies Amid Parkinson's Battle: 'So I Go to the Beach'

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Shares Reflective Post After He's Released From Jail

Shaunie O'Neal and Keion Henderson Detail 'Amazing' Honeymoon Plans in France

Summer Walker Calls Ex London On Da Track 'Worst Baby Daddy on the Face of the Planet'

