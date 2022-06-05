 
 

Tom Meighan Insists He Has No 'Malice' Towards Former Kasabian Bandmate Serge Pizzorno

The 41-year-old singer says that he would like to have a chat with his former bandmate after he was thrown out of the group he had fronted for two decades after drunkenly assaulting his wife Vikki Alger.

AceShowbiz - Tom Meighan seemingly wants to bring the good old days. The "Would You Mind" crooner says in a new interview that he wants to make peace with his former Kasabian bandmate Serge Pizzorno.

The 41-year-old singer was thrown out of the group he had fronted for two decades after drunkenly assaulting his then-fiancee, and now wife, Vikki Alger on April 9, 2020, an attack for which he was later found guilty of but spared jail. His conviction and sentence of 200 hours unpaid work prompted his long-time friend Serge and his other bandmates to axe him from the band, saying they could not "condone" his conviction as "domestic violence is something that can never be excused."

In an interview on YouTube channel Talk Tonight HQ, Tom said, "I've been with those boys for 23 years, that's a long time. I love them, and I love Serge." He added, "We've not really spoken, you know. Maybe when the time's right we probably will ... Maybe one day I'll have a chat with Serge and see him. Time's a healer, man."

"I love Serge and I know he loves me as well. But I think everyone is bruised," Tom went on saying. "It is what it is man, I'm just trying to find my way in life and I think it's going to be alright. But I have no malice or anything towards anyone. I've got no malice in my body whatsoever."

"It's wonderful memories and I'm very grateful that I experienced that with them lads, my brothers," Tom continued. He later stressed that he's "not closing any door," adding that he'd "be silly to say that." He then concluded, "Of course the door is not closed."

Tom is getting ready to release his first solo LP, whilst Kasabian are now fronted by Serge on vocals and are getting ready to release their seventh studio LP, "The Alchemist's Euphoria", their first record that won't feature Tom singing.

"It's a good life man, it's not a bad world, really ... I think I'm fortunate and I count my blessings, really, for the people that love me and I'm a good guy at heart," Tom said. "I messed up and s**t happens. I've paid the consequences for it. It is what it is. You get on with it and you learn and try and be a better person and that's it. I'm not ill or anything, I was in a hole, and I had to come out of that hole, it's one of those things, that's life."

