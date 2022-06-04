Gisele Bundchen Admits to Suffering Panic Attacks When She Hit 'Rock Bottom' at 22

British VOGUE Celebrity

When unveiling the dark days of the start of her modeling career in a new interview, the 41-year-old supermodel opens up that she was downing a bottle of wine every night.

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen has taken down a memory lane. The supermodel has shared that she suffered anxiety and panic attacks at the start of her modeling career and admits she was downing a bottle of wine every night after hitting "rock bottom."

The 41-year-old beauty has opened up about the dark days of her early 20s and revealed an unhealthy diet of coffee, wine and cigarettes played havoc with her mental health. She told Vogue magazine, "From the outside it looked as if I had everything and I was 22 years old. On the inside, I felt as if I'd hit rock bottom."

"I was starting my day with a mocha Frappuccino with whipped cream and three cigarettes, then drinking a bottle of wine every night," Gisele further shared. "Imagine what that was doing to my mind."

After hitting breaking point, Gisele was pointed in the direction of a naturopath who helped her detox and turn her life around. She cut out caffeine, alcohol and cigarettes and embraced a diet of vegetables, nuts and small portions of lean meat.

The catwalk beauty explained the grueling regime gave her terrible migraines but her symptoms disappeared after three months and she started feeling healthier again. She explained, "The doctor … I remember him saying, 'Well do you want to live? It was that simple."

After completing the detox program, Gisele has maintained a healthy lifestyle ever since and now credits a healthy diet, meditation and exercise with keeping her on track. She added, "I think I feel better in my forties than I did in my twenties and not just physically, because we're all told that life is over at 40 and feel like I'm just beginning."