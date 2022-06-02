 
 

Heidi Montag Reveals She Was on Raw Meat Diet While Trying to Get Pregnant

Heidi Montag Reveals She Was on Raw Meat Diet While Trying to Get Pregnant
Us Weekly
Celebrity

The former star of 'The Hills', who is currently expecting baby No. 2 with her husband and co-star Spencer Pratt, believes that eating uncooked meat helps to boost her fertility.

  • Jun 2, 2022

AceShowbiz - Heidi Montag has made it clear that nothing can't stop her from eating uncooked meat. In a new interview, the former star of "The Hills" revealed that she still ate raw meat while trying to get pregnant.

The 35-year-old reality star, who is married to "The Hills" co-star Spencer Pratt and already has four-year-old Gunner with him, is now expecting baby number two and switched to an "all-meat diet" to boost her fertility because of the"toxins" in vegetables. She said, "I was eating bison hearts and raw meat and lots of liver. And I got on an animal-based diet and I had all my blood work done and I donated a bunch of blood."

"Toward the end, I was really on an animal-based diet, which is mostly meat so I really eliminated most vegetables because they say there's oxalates and toxins that could really interfere with [pregnancy]," Heidi explained.

  See also...

The former "Celebrity Big Brother" star also eliminated most fruit from her diet and found a "great lubricant" to increase her chances of pregnancy. She told UsWeekly, "I had minimum fruit, I basically had no grains and was on a few supplements. And then I also found a lubricant that's supposed to be great for fertility. And all that came together with God's timing and I got pregnant."

Heidi went on to explain that in the run up to discovering she was pregnant, she had in fact stopped taking pregnancy tests and was "shocked" to discover that she was expecting when her period was late. She said, "I decided to stop taking pregnancy tests because I was so disappointed every month that I wasn't pregnant. So I just thought when I was late I'll wait another day."

"Then, I waited the next day and I went downstairs, like, 'I'm just gonna take the pregnancy test.' So I took my Clear Blue pregnancy test and I saw I was pregnant. I couldn't even believe it. I was shocked!" Heidi recalled. "I was crying. I ran upstairs like, 'Spencer, it says pregnant!' Gunner was like, 'Why are you crying? What's happening?'"

You can share this post!

Kim Kardashian Launches 'Science-Backed' Skincare Line SKKN BY KIM

Liam Gallagher Blasts Noel's Appearance, Says He 'Hasn't Had a Proper Scran for About 10 Years'
Related Posts
Heidi Montag Accuses Lady GaGa of Stealing Song and Sabotaging Her Music Career

Heidi Montag Accuses Lady GaGa of Stealing Song and Sabotaging Her Music Career

Heidi Montag Casually Eats Uncooked Bison Heart as She Continues Raw Meat Diet Despite the Dangers

Heidi Montag Casually Eats Uncooked Bison Heart as She Continues Raw Meat Diet Despite the Dangers

Heidi Montag Turns to Acupuncture, Spencer Pratt Quits Cannabis as They 'Keep Trying' for Baby No. 2

Heidi Montag Turns to Acupuncture, Spencer Pratt Quits Cannabis as They 'Keep Trying' for Baby No. 2

Heidi Montag Looks Forward to Trying for Baby No. 2 After Having Polyps Removed From Uterus

Heidi Montag Looks Forward to Trying for Baby No. 2 After Having Polyps Removed From Uterus

Most Read
Wack 100 Posts Gruesome Clip of Blueface's Sister and Hubby After the Fight, Says She's Mentally Ill
Celebrity

Wack 100 Posts Gruesome Clip of Blueface's Sister and Hubby After the Fight, Says She's Mentally Ill

Pic of Jeff Gladney's Wrecked Car After Fatal Crash Surfaces, Second Victim Is Revealed as His GF

Pic of Jeff Gladney's Wrecked Car After Fatal Crash Surfaces, Second Victim Is Revealed as His GF

Lisa Rinna Called Out After Leaking Phone Number of a Man Who Threatens to 'Expose' Her

Lisa Rinna Called Out After Leaking Phone Number of a Man Who Threatens to 'Expose' Her

David Beckham Branded Hypocrite for Supporting Gay Footballer While Being Qatar World Cup Face

David Beckham Branded Hypocrite for Supporting Gay Footballer While Being Qatar World Cup Face

Remy Ma Gets Risque in New Birthday Post

Remy Ma Gets Risque in New Birthday Post

Johnny Depp Parties With Ex Kate Moss at London Concert While Awaiting Verdict in Defamation Trial

Johnny Depp Parties With Ex Kate Moss at London Concert While Awaiting Verdict in Defamation Trial

Julia Fox Likened to Jeffree Star After Debuting Shocking Makeover

Julia Fox Likened to Jeffree Star After Debuting Shocking Makeover

D.L. Hughley Calls Cap on Mo'Nique's Claims Over Their Contract Dispute

D.L. Hughley Calls Cap on Mo'Nique's Claims Over Their Contract Dispute

Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Beams in First Pics Since Dad's Defamation Trial Began

Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Beams in First Pics Since Dad's Defamation Trial Began

Cardi B Treats Offset to Sensual Pole Dance During Extravagant Cabo Getaway

Cardi B Treats Offset to Sensual Pole Dance During Extravagant Cabo Getaway

P. Diddy's Rumored Fling Gina Huynh Insists They're Just Friends

P. Diddy's Rumored Fling Gina Huynh Insists They're Just Friends

Shocking Pics of Lana Del Rey's Boyfriend Jack Donoghue Surface After Their Dating Reports

Shocking Pics of Lana Del Rey's Boyfriend Jack Donoghue Surface After Their Dating Reports

NFL Star Jeff Gladney's Agent Asks for 'Prayers' After He Died at Age 25 in Car Crash

NFL Star Jeff Gladney's Agent Asks for 'Prayers' After He Died at Age 25 in Car Crash