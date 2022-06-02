 
 

Kim Kardashian Launches 'Science-Backed' Skincare Line SKKN BY KIM

Kim Kardashian Launches 'Science-Backed' Skincare Line SKKN BY KIM
Instagram
Celebrity

The former star of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' reveals that her new business venture will be a 'nine-product skincare ritual' that she's developed 'from start to finish.'

  • Jun 2, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is introducing a new beauty brand. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum, who founded shapewear brand SKIMS back in 2019 and previously owned a fragrance brand, is launching a "science-backed" skincare line.

The 41-year-old reality star took to Instagram to reveal that her next business venture will be a "nine-product skincare ritual" that she has developed "from start to finish." Alongside a picture of herself posting in a nude outfit, she wrote, "I'm excited to finally introduce to you SKKN BY KIM, a rejuvenating nine-product skincare ritual that I have developed from start to finish."

"I've been so privileged to learn about skin and skin care over the years from the world's top dermatologists and estheticians, and every bottle from my new line is filled with the knowledge I've accumulated along the way," Kim continued.

  See also...

"The Kardashians" star, who shares North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West, 44, and is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson, 28, added that fans will be able to experience a product made with "science-backed" ingredients and is aiming to help them feel "confident" in their skin once the product is launched later this month.

She added, "You will experience refillable packaging, and clean, science-backed ingredients designed to nourish all skin types, tones, and textures at all stages of maturity. I created this line so that everyone can feel confident in their skin, and I can't wait to finally be able to share it with you! SKKN BY KIM is launching on June 21 at 9a PT / 12p ET exclusively on SKKNBYKIM.COM."

You can share this post!

Alicia Witt Unveils Secret Cancer Treatments After Her Parents Tragically Froze to Death

Elliot Page Finds Hatred and Cruelty Much More Incessant After His Transition
Related Posts
Kim Kardashian Details the Start of Pete Davidson Romance

Kim Kardashian Details the Start of Pete Davidson Romance

Kim Kardashian Says She'd 'Eat Poop Every Single Day' If It Makes Her Look Younger

Kim Kardashian Says She'd 'Eat Poop Every Single Day' If It Makes Her Look Younger

Kim Kardashian Proves She Actually Ate Beyond Meat Products After Accused of Faking It in Ad

Kim Kardashian Proves She Actually Ate Beyond Meat Products After Accused of Faking It in Ad

Kim Kardashian Roasted for Taking 'Fake' Bites in Beyond Meat Ad

Kim Kardashian Roasted for Taking 'Fake' Bites in Beyond Meat Ad

Most Read
Wack 100 Posts Gruesome Clip of Blueface's Sister and Hubby After the Fight, Says She's Mentally Ill
Celebrity

Wack 100 Posts Gruesome Clip of Blueface's Sister and Hubby After the Fight, Says She's Mentally Ill

Ray Liotta's Family Hires Private Jet to Fly His Body Home From Dominican Republic

Ray Liotta's Family Hires Private Jet to Fly His Body Home From Dominican Republic

Pic of Jeff Gladney's Wrecked Car After Fatal Crash Surfaces, Second Victim Is Revealed as His GF

Pic of Jeff Gladney's Wrecked Car After Fatal Crash Surfaces, Second Victim Is Revealed as His GF

Lisa Rinna Called Out After Leaking Phone Number of a Man Who Threatens to 'Expose' Her

Lisa Rinna Called Out After Leaking Phone Number of a Man Who Threatens to 'Expose' Her

Madonna Spotted Watching Gervonta Davis' Fight With Tory Lanez After Accusing Him of Plagiarism

Madonna Spotted Watching Gervonta Davis' Fight With Tory Lanez After Accusing Him of Plagiarism

David Beckham Branded Hypocrite for Supporting Gay Footballer While Being Qatar World Cup Face

David Beckham Branded Hypocrite for Supporting Gay Footballer While Being Qatar World Cup Face

Remy Ma Gets Risque in New Birthday Post

Remy Ma Gets Risque in New Birthday Post

D.L. Hughley Calls Cap on Mo'Nique's Claims Over Their Contract Dispute

D.L. Hughley Calls Cap on Mo'Nique's Claims Over Their Contract Dispute

Julia Fox Likened to Jeffree Star After Debuting Shocking Makeover

Julia Fox Likened to Jeffree Star After Debuting Shocking Makeover

Johnny Depp Parties With Ex Kate Moss at London Concert While Awaiting Verdict in Defamation Trial

Johnny Depp Parties With Ex Kate Moss at London Concert While Awaiting Verdict in Defamation Trial

Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Beams in First Pics Since Dad's Defamation Trial Began

Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Beams in First Pics Since Dad's Defamation Trial Began

Cardi B Treats Offset to Sensual Pole Dance During Extravagant Cabo Getaway

Cardi B Treats Offset to Sensual Pole Dance During Extravagant Cabo Getaway

NFL Star Jeff Gladney's Agent Asks for 'Prayers' After He Died at Age 25 in Car Crash

NFL Star Jeff Gladney's Agent Asks for 'Prayers' After He Died at Age 25 in Car Crash