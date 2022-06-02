Kim Kardashian Launches 'Science-Backed' Skincare Line SKKN BY KIM

Instagram Celebrity

The former star of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' reveals that her new business venture will be a 'nine-product skincare ritual' that she's developed 'from start to finish.'

Jun 2, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is introducing a new beauty brand. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum, who founded shapewear brand SKIMS back in 2019 and previously owned a fragrance brand, is launching a "science-backed" skincare line.

The 41-year-old reality star took to Instagram to reveal that her next business venture will be a "nine-product skincare ritual" that she has developed "from start to finish." Alongside a picture of herself posting in a nude outfit, she wrote, "I'm excited to finally introduce to you SKKN BY KIM, a rejuvenating nine-product skincare ritual that I have developed from start to finish."

"I've been so privileged to learn about skin and skin care over the years from the world's top dermatologists and estheticians, and every bottle from my new line is filled with the knowledge I've accumulated along the way," Kim continued.

"The Kardashians" star, who shares North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West, 44, and is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson, 28, added that fans will be able to experience a product made with "science-backed" ingredients and is aiming to help them feel "confident" in their skin once the product is launched later this month.

She added, "You will experience refillable packaging, and clean, science-backed ingredients designed to nourish all skin types, tones, and textures at all stages of maturity. I created this line so that everyone can feel confident in their skin, and I can't wait to finally be able to share it with you! SKKN BY KIM is launching on June 21 at 9a PT / 12p ET exclusively on SKKNBYKIM.COM."