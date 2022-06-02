 
 

Amber Heard to Appeal Verdict After Losing Johnny Depp Defamation Case

The 'Aquaman' actress plans to appeal the ruling in the case against her former husband after she's found to have defamed him and ordered to pay $15 million in damages.

  • Jun 2, 2022

AceShowbiz - Amber Heard is planning to appeal the ruling in her defamation case against Johnny Depp. The "Aquaman" actress intends to appeal the verdict after she was ordered to pay $15 million in damages.

The 36-year-old actress was found by a jury in Fairfax, Virginia, to have defamed her ex-husband with an article in which she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse, but she now intends to appeal the outcome of the trial, after Depp was awarded $15 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

Alafair Hall, a spokesperson for Heard, confirmed her intention to appeal to the The New York Times newspaper. However, at this moment, it's not clear on what grounds she plans to appeal.

The Hollywood star would need to prove that there were errors in the trial or in the judge's reading of the law in order to be granted an appeal. Heard won one of three counterclaims against her ex-husband and was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages. The actress released a statement after the court case, admitting to being "heartbroken" by the decision.

She said, "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband."

"I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated," Heard added. "It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."

The actress also claimed that the jury overlooked "the key issue of freedom of speech." She stressed, "I'm sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American - to speak freely and openly."

