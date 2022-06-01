 
 

Queen Elizabeth II to Meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Daughter for the First Time Soon

Lilibeth, the 11-month-old daughter of the Duke and Duchess is Sussex is set to fly to the U.K. with her parents and her 3-year-old brother, Archie, for the 96-year-old monarch's Platinum Jubilee.

  Jun 1, 2022

AceShowbiz - Queen Elizabeth II is likely to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor in the first weekend of June. The 11-month-old daughter of the Duke and Duchess is Sussex is set to fly to the U.K. with her parents and her 3-year-old brother, Archie, for the 96-year-old monarch's Platinum Jubilee, and there is believed to be a free slot in the Queen's diary on her first birthday.

"The Queen is not likely to attend the Epsom Derby which falls on Lillibet's first birthday, June 4, which will free her up to meet her great-granddaughter for the first time," an insider told Entertainment Tonight.

The move to opt out of the horse race comes as the Queen, who assumed the throne in 1952 at the age of 25 following the death of her father King George VI, has been staying at Balmoral, her Scottish estate to "rest ahead of the Platinum Jubilee festivities," which includes a pageant, lunch and street parties across the U.K.

The source said, "Queen Elizabeth, who has been experiencing episodic mobility problems, has been spending the past weekend at Balmoral to rest ahead of the Platinum Jubilee festivities. The decision to miss the Derby is due to the Queen pacing herself."

Prince Harry's brother and sister-in-law, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, will not be available on Lillibet's big day as they are heading to an engagement at Cardiff Castle on Saturday, June 4.

Lilibet, whose name comes from Her Majesty's nickname, was born after the couple relocated to California after leaving their duties as senior royals behind in the U.K. Following their move, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey.

Their interview, at the time, contained allegations of racism and poor safeguarding for the 40-year-old former actress' suicidal thoughts from within the Palace. Due to the couple's departure from their royal responsibilities, it is unclear what part they will play in the regal celebration.

Recently, the infant's parents renewed their lease on Frogmore Cottage, their residency on the grounds of Windsor Castle and where they lived prior to their stateside foray. The Queen's Platinum Jubilee will mark her 70 year reign.

