 
 

Jon Hamm Says 'Top Gun: Maverick' Casting Is 'Profound History'

Jon Hamm Says 'Top Gun: Maverick' Casting Is 'Profound History'
Paramount Pictures/Scott Garfield
Movie

Starring as Cyclone in the long-awaited action sequel, the 51-year-old actor says it was a dream come true to be part of a movie with such a 'profound history.'

  • May 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jon Hamm says filming "Top Gun: Maverick" with Tom Cruise was a "pinch-me moment." Starring as Cyclone in the long-awaited action sequel, the 51-year-old actor says it was a dream come true to be part of a movie with such a "profound history."

During his appearance on "Smallzy's Surgery", he said, "To be able to work on a film like this that has such a profound history and to be able to work on it and work with Tom and [producer] Jerry Bruckheimer and everyone else that is involved with the making of this movie, was a bucket list dream come true kind of pinch-me moment, for sure."

Unlike his co-stars, Jon was glad he didn't have to do any of the flying stunts. Glen Powell recently revealed he did "a lot of puking" while filming the flick. The 33-year-old actor, who portrays pilot Jake 'Hangman' Seresin in the film - and his co-stars underwent three months of training ahead of shooting in order to grow accustomed to g-force, but only lead actor Tom Cruise managed to stay unaffected while up in the sky.

  See also...

He said, "There was a lot of puke during filming. Before shooting, Tom sent us on three months of training to get used to the g-force. (But) even with training, nothing prepares you for the intensity of flying in an F-18. We were all flying once a day and Tom was up there three times every day.

"But it didn't faze him at all," the actor continued. There we are, all being sick into bags, and he is taking everything in his stride. The guy is a machine. Tom, who reprised his role as Captain Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell in the movie, confirmed he had developed a training scheme for his co-stars to help them learn how to fly the Boeing F/A-18 Superhornet jets."

The "Mission: Impossible" actor shared,"I developed a programme for the actors, and how we could get them in the (F/A-18s). It was every step of the way. I had to teach them how to fly. I had to teach them how to handle gs. I had to get them confident in the aeroplane."

You can share this post!

David Harbour Opens Up About Financial Struggles Before Joining 'Stranger Things'

Neil Young to Release New Album 'Toast' This Summer
Related Posts
Jon Hamm Praises Right Balance of Nostalgia and Originality in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Jon Hamm Praises Right Balance of Nostalgia and Originality in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Tom Cruise Reveals Most 'Life-Changing' Scene in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Tom Cruise Reveals Most 'Life-Changing' Scene in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Tom Cruise Gives Kate Middleton a Hand in Front of Prince William at 'Top Gun: Maverick' Premiere

Tom Cruise Gives Kate Middleton a Hand in Front of Prince William at 'Top Gun: Maverick' Premiere

Tom Cruise Reveals Real Reason Why Making 'Top Gun: Maverick' Was 'Daunting Task'

Tom Cruise Reveals Real Reason Why Making 'Top Gun: Maverick' Was 'Daunting Task'

Most Read
Johnny Depp Reportedly to Make Post-Trial Film Comeback in 'Beetlejuice 2'
Movie

Johnny Depp Reportedly to Make Post-Trial Film Comeback in 'Beetlejuice 2'

Halle Berry's New Film 'Our Man From Jersey' Set Gets Shut Down After Live Ammunition Drama

Halle Berry's New Film 'Our Man From Jersey' Set Gets Shut Down After Live Ammunition Drama

Jon Hamm Praises Right Balance of Nostalgia and Originality in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Jon Hamm Praises Right Balance of Nostalgia and Originality in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Jon Hamm Says 'Top Gun: Maverick' Casting Is 'Profound History'

Jon Hamm Says 'Top Gun: Maverick' Casting Is 'Profound History'

Abigail Breslin, Donald Sutherland and More Cast in 'Miranda's Victim'

Abigail Breslin, Donald Sutherland and More Cast in 'Miranda's Victim'

Daniel Bruhl and Macaulay Culkin to Star in 'Rich Flu'

Daniel Bruhl and Macaulay Culkin to Star in 'Rich Flu'

Amazon Set to Acquire Emerald Fennell's 'Saltburn' Following Cannes Deal

Amazon Set to Acquire Emerald Fennell's 'Saltburn' Following Cannes Deal

Ruben Ostlund Scores Second Palme d'Or After 'Triangle of Sadness' Wins the Prize at Cannes 2022

Ruben Ostlund Scores Second Palme d'Or After 'Triangle of Sadness' Wins the Prize at Cannes 2022