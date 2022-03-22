 
 

Hugh Hefner Dubbed as Playboy's 'Number One Predator'

Hugh Hefner Dubbed as Playboy's 'Number One Predator'
WENN/FayesVision
Celebrity

A new episode of 'Secrets of Playboy' also features several eye witnesses, including one woman who claims she was drugged and raped by the founder of Playboy magazine.

  • Mar 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - A&E's "Secrets of Playboy" further detailed stories surrounding alleged sexual abuser Hugh Hefner. A new episode centered on Hefner himself, declaring him the Playboy empire's "Number One Predator."

"It wasn't just Hefner's buddies, his friends, the big VIPs," PJ Masten, who worked for Playboy from 1972–82 and dated the head of Playboy security, claimed in the Monday, March 21 episode. "It was Hefner himself."

The episode also featured several eye witnesses, including one woman who claims she was drugged and raped by Hefner. She revealed what Hefner was allegedly capable of inside the infamous Playboy Mansion.

Susie Krabacher, then known as Susie Scott, claimed that Hefner offered her something when she met him at his bedroom to make the case that she should be named Playmate of the Year. "I just took it, not thinking much about it," she said of the pill and soda Hefner allegedly gave her. "At first it didn't dawn on me that it was a drug."

  See also...

"I don't remember laying down," she recalled. "I don't remember if I even said anything to him about Playmate of the Year. I woke up with him on top of me. He was naked, and my pants were off, my pajama bottoms were off. I thought that I was having a nightmare because it didn't seem possible."

As for why he assaulted her, Krabacher said, "Maybe it's because I didn't show him a lot of attention. Maybe I was one of the few who he had not slept with, and maybe he didn't like that," she opined. "The next morning, I was so ashamed, I wanted to just die."

Krabacher added that she, like so many others, knew Hefner had a habit of recording his sexual encounters. "It haunted me that he might have a video of me when he was on top of me," she shared. "I pray that because I was unconscious he would not show it to anyone because it's illegal. My saving thought is that he had to have destroyed it because he's showing himself committing a crime."

Meanwhile, Sondra Theodore and Stefan Tetenbaum, Hefner's valet from 1978–81, claimed that Hefner showed a larger predatory pattern. "At the Mansion, the process was, you first meet Hefner, you have sex with him, and then he passes you around to his friends. You don't violate this order of sexual activity," Tetenbaum revealed.

"Hef like the girls young," Theodore added, "and he liked them from a broken family where there wasn't a father involved because he could impress them and control them more, because they would be more likely to please him or please his friends. Hefner enjoyed taking these fresh girls and breaking them."

You can share this post!

Bow Wow Announces He's Retiring From Making It Rain in Strip Clubs

Jacob Elordi Caught Cozying Up to Model Bianca Finch Months After 'Casually Dating' Olivia Jade
Related Posts
Hugh Hefner's Ex-GF Sondra Theodore Says She Once Caught Him Engaging in Beastiality

Hugh Hefner's Ex-GF Sondra Theodore Says She Once Caught Him Engaging in Beastiality

Over 500 Former Playboy Employees and Playmates Defend Hugh Hefner Amid 'Unfounded Allegations'

Over 500 Former Playboy Employees and Playmates Defend Hugh Hefner Amid 'Unfounded Allegations'

Hugh Hefner's Son Defends Him Amid 'Salacious Stories' About Playboy Founder

Hugh Hefner's Son Defends Him Amid 'Salacious Stories' About Playboy Founder

Hugh Hefner's Ex Girlfriends Reveal Secret Abortion and Suicide Attempt Ahead of Docuseries Release

Hugh Hefner's Ex Girlfriends Reveal Secret Abortion and Suicide Attempt Ahead of Docuseries Release

Most Read
Putin Supporter Steven Seagal Boasts About Working for CIA in Shocking Recording
Celebrity

Putin Supporter Steven Seagal Boasts About Working for CIA in Shocking Recording

Soulja Boy Shares Gender Reveal Video, Unveils He's Expecting Baby Boy

Soulja Boy Shares Gender Reveal Video, Unveils He's Expecting Baby Boy

Yolanda Hadid Allegedly Lied About Zayn Malik Hitting Her to Get Him Deported

Yolanda Hadid Allegedly Lied About Zayn Malik Hitting Her to Get Him Deported

Shailene Woodley Sits on Aaron Rodgers' Lap During California Outing Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Shailene Woodley Sits on Aaron Rodgers' Lap During California Outing Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Keke Wyatt Left Heartbroken by Grandmother's Death

Keke Wyatt Left Heartbroken by Grandmother's Death

Rapper Kid Trunks Shares Gruesome Photos of His Injuries After Being Shot in the Face

Rapper Kid Trunks Shares Gruesome Photos of His Injuries After Being Shot in the Face

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Calls Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for Raising $30M for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Calls Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for Raising $30M for Ukraine

Kanye West's Muse Chaney Jones Turns Down Kim Kardashian Comparison

Kanye West's Muse Chaney Jones Turns Down Kim Kardashian Comparison

Stars Feuding With Their Lovers' Exes

Stars Feuding With Their Lovers' Exes

Kylie Jenner Changes Baby Wolf's Name After It Left Fans in Dismay

Kylie Jenner Changes Baby Wolf's Name After It Left Fans in Dismay

Pete Davidson Unamused on 'Wild' Boys' Night With Scott Disick

Pete Davidson Unamused on 'Wild' Boys' Night With Scott Disick

Julia Fox Backtracks on Comments About Kanye West Being 'Harmless': 'Stop F'n Asking Me!'

Julia Fox Backtracks on Comments About Kanye West Being 'Harmless': 'Stop F'n Asking Me!'

Ariana Grande Sends Special Gift to Ex Pete Davidson's GF Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande Sends Special Gift to Ex Pete Davidson's GF Kim Kardashian