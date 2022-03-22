Beyonce May Open Oscars 2022 Broadcast With 'Iconic Performance' From Compton Tennis Courts

Instagram Music

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles is reportedly in advanced talks to open the 2022 Oscars ceremony. If a new report is to be believed, the "Run the World" hitmaker will deliver an "iconic performance" from tennis courts in Compton.

On Monday, March 21, Variety reported that the 28-time Grammy winner is set to virtually perform her latest single "Be Alive", which is nominated for Best Original Song from "King Richard", on Sunday, March 27. The tennis court that the pop star is reportedly getting ready to perform from is believed to be the same place that Venus Williams and Serena Williams used to train endlessly with their father, Richard Williams, one of the many moments captured in the film.

The source went on to note that Will Smith, who starred as Richard in the film, may make a cameo appearance during Beyonce's performance. "One possible scenario would have Will Smith appear onsite with Beyonce and then presumably head north to Hollywood in time to take his seat for the announcement of the Best Actor category," spilled the insider.

In addition to Beyonce and her collaborator DIXSON's "Be Alive", the other Best Original Song nominees include Billie Eilish and FINNEAS' "No Time to Die" from "No Time to Die", Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Dos Oruguitas" from "Encanto". Also making it into the nominee list are Van Morrison's "Down to Joy" from "Belfast" and Diane Warren's "Somehow You Do" from "Four Good Days", by Reba McEntire.

Beyonce would join an already packed lineup of performers that includes the show's music director Adam Blackstone, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, singer Sheila E., pianist Robert Glasper, The Samples as well as DJ D-Nice. This year's Academy Awards, hosted by comedians and actresses Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, will be broadcast from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Over the years, the Academy has shown its affection for Beyonce as a performer. In 2005, the singer performed numerous tracks in the Best Song category on the live broadcast, including "Learn to Be Lonely" from the remake of "The Phantom of the Opera". In 2007, she performed a medley from soundtracks of "Dreamgirls" alongside Jennifer Hudson and Anika Noni Rose. Then in 2009, she sang to accompany host Hugh Jackman in a montage celebrating movie musicals.