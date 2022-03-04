'Peaky Blinders' and 'Downton Abbey' Set in England Catches Fire

Instagram TV

In videos of the accident that circulated on social media, a team of firefighters can be seen trying to put out the blaze at the Dalto Mills building in Keighley, West Yorkshire.

Mar 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Fire broke out on the England set for hit TV series "Downton Abbey" and "Peaky Blinders". According to a new report, the Dalton Mills building in Keighley, West Yorkshire caught fire on Thursday, March 3.

In videos of the accident, a team of firefighters could be seen trying to put out the blaze. The footage, which circulated online, saw the building going up in large, fiery flames with gray smoke polluting the air.

The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service urged residents of the area to stay home in addition to asking people to not visit the area affected. The fire service addressed the incident on Twitter, writing, "We are currently in attendance at a fire at Dalton Mills, Keighley. There is a lot of smoke in the area & residents are advised to keep doors/windows closed. Please avoid traveling through the area."

"This rest centre is now closed. Any local residents that need assistance should speak to firefighters or police officers on the cordon at the scene. Many thanks," it added. The account also shared in a separate tweet, "Damping down is in progress at Dalton Mill & the incident has been scaled back."

Artist Marcus Levin, whose art studio is across the street from the Dalton Mills, recounted the incident on the blue bird app. "Drama across from my studio as Dalton Mills, Keighley goes up in smoke. As I left it got a lot worse with barrels of flames pouring out the windows. It just looked like a bit of smoke for ages. All that work refurbishing the building has now been destroyed," he said.

Meanwhile, TV reporter Cathy Killick detailed, "You can smell it on the valley side of the town, where people are gathering to look down into Keighley and onto the site of the fire." She continued, "As well as the roof, we can see flames shooting from some of the mill's chimneys as fire crews shoot jets of water to try and control the fire."

In addition to being used in many film and TV productions, the mill was once the largest textile mill in Yorkshire with 2,000 workers. The building was constucted by Joseph Craven in 1896 before it was closed in the 1990s.

Back in 2011, the compund was also on fire. Rumors had it, it was started by copper thieves.

Representatives for Netflix and PBS have yet to comment on the matter.