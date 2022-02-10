Disney+ Announces 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Premiere Date, Unveils New Poster

Disney+ TV

Set 10 years after the events of the 2005 film, the upcoming limited series on Disney+ centers on Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan as he 'faced his greatest defeat.'

Feb 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ewan McGregor's return as Obi-Wan Kenobi is fast approaching. On Wednesday, February 9, Disney+ announced that the upcoming limited series is set to arrive on the streaming platform on Wednesday, May 25.

The date is almost 17 years after "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" was released in theaters. Additionally, the streamer treated fans to a new poster featuring the iconic Star Wars character.

The new picture saw Ewan's Jedi Master walking alone through the Tatooine desert. "Obi-Wan Kenobi, a limited Original series, starts streaming May 25 on #DisneyPlus," the streamer wrote in an Instagram post.

Fans were excited following the announcement. "This is where the fun begins," one fan wrote in the comment section. Meanwhile, some others were hoping that the show would be released on May the 4th instead.

"May the 4th thooo, a missed marketing opportunity but hey, we're still getting this show," one person noted. Echoing the sentiment, another fan added, "Missed opportunity for it to launch on May 4th."

Set 10 years after the events of the 2005 film, "Obi-Wan Kenobi" follows Obi-Wan as he "faced his greatest defeat -- the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader."

Additionally, the show will see Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Vader. Hayden will reportedly also play the character on the upcoming series "Star Wars: Ahsoka".

Other cast members include Indira Varma ("Game of Thrones"), Rupert Friend ("Homeland"), Kumail Nanjiani ("Silicon Valley"), Moses Ingram ("The Queen's Gambit"), Sung Kang ("Power"), Simone Kessell ("The Crossing"), Maya Erskine ("PEN15"), O'Shea Jackson Jr. and "Uncut Gems" director Benny Safdie.

Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse will reprise their prequel trilogy roles as young Luke Skywalker's Uncle Owen Lars and Aunt Beru respectively. Meanwhile, Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan and Joby Harold will serve as executive producers.