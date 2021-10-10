 
 

Daniel Craig 'Nervous' About Royals' Reactions During 'No Time to Die' Premiere

Daniel Craig 'Nervous' About Royals' Reactions During 'No Time to Die' Premiere
Universal Pictures
Movie

The James Bond actor claims he kept looking at the royal members when he sat next to the heir to British throne and family during the first screening of his new 007 movie.

  • Oct 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Daniel Craig couldn't stop watching Prince Charles at the world premiere of "No Time to Die".

The actor - who makes his final outing as James Bond in the movie - shared the royal box at London's Royal Albert Hall with the royal, his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Speaking to U.S. TV host Jimmy Kimmel, Craig admitted he couldn't resist trying to gauge the reaction of the heir to the throne.

He said, "We were all in the royal box... I sat next to Camilla and Charles. I'm quite occupied watching the audience, yeah, because I'm kind of nervous and I want to see what (they think)."

  See also...

Kimmel said, "So Prince Charles is sitting there and you're just kind of looking over at him?" with Craig admitting, "Yeah, I kind of want to see that he hasn't left."

Jimmy quipped, "That must have been a relaxing experience for him. 'Bond keeps looking at me, I want to check my texts, what's going on here? When am I going to be king already? Am I going to knight this guy?' "

"No Time to Die" will mark Daniel Craig's final appearance as 007 spy agent. He is bidding farewell to the iconic character after five movies that started with 2006's "Casino Royale".

Rumors about his replacement have been swirling on the internet. The likes of Rege-Jean Page, George McKay, and Henry Cavill are among the alleged candidates, but studio bosses insisted the search would not begin until 2022.

You can share this post!

Finneas Not Jealous of Sister Billie Eilish's Fame

John Legend and Gloria Estefan Join Nat King Cole's New Christmas Album
Related Posts
Lashana Lynch Credits Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Adding 'Black Feminine Energy' to James Bond

Lashana Lynch Credits Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Adding 'Black Feminine Energy' to James Bond

Rami Malek Insists Daniel Craig Deserves 'All the Recognition' for His Bond Portrayal

Rami Malek Insists Daniel Craig Deserves 'All the Recognition' for His Bond Portrayal

Lashana Lynch Insists More Black Women Should Get Key Cinematic Roles

Lashana Lynch Insists More Black Women Should Get Key Cinematic Roles

Daniel Craig Had to Do A Double Take on Billie Eilish's 'No Time to Die' Theme Song

Daniel Craig Had to Do A Double Take on Billie Eilish's 'No Time to Die' Theme Song

Most Read
Gabrielle Union Spills How She and Janet Jackson Canceled Each Other Out During 'Matrix' Audition
Movie

Gabrielle Union Spills How She and Janet Jackson Canceled Each Other Out During 'Matrix' Audition

Madonna Regrets Turning Down 'Catwoman' and 'Wanted to Kill Herself' After Rejecting 'The Matrix'

Madonna Regrets Turning Down 'Catwoman' and 'Wanted to Kill Herself' After Rejecting 'The Matrix'

'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Star Tony Shalhoub Calls Sarah Silverman's 'Jewface' Criticisms 'Troubling'

'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Star Tony Shalhoub Calls Sarah Silverman's 'Jewface' Criticisms 'Troubling'

Idris Elba Dethrones Tom Hardy as Fans' Favorite to Replace Daniel Craig as James Bond

Idris Elba Dethrones Tom Hardy as Fans' Favorite to Replace Daniel Craig as James Bond

'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City' Trailer: Kaya Scodelario Leads the Fight Against Umbrella

'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City' Trailer: Kaya Scodelario Leads the Fight Against Umbrella

Andrew Lloyd Webber 'Emotionally Damaged' by Critically-Panned 'Cats' That He Needs Therapy Dog

Andrew Lloyd Webber 'Emotionally Damaged' by Critically-Panned 'Cats' That He Needs Therapy Dog

Director Edgar Wright Finds It Hard to Return to Horror Comedy After 'Shaun of the Dead' Success

Director Edgar Wright Finds It Hard to Return to Horror Comedy After 'Shaun of the Dead' Success

Jake Gyllenhaal Credits Tom Holland for Helping Him Overcome Anxiety on 'Spider-Man' Set

Jake Gyllenhaal Credits Tom Holland for Helping Him Overcome Anxiety on 'Spider-Man' Set

Lala Kent Claims Machine Gun Kelly Has Apologized to Her Fiance for Calling His Movie a 'Trash'

Lala Kent Claims Machine Gun Kelly Has Apologized to Her Fiance for Calling His Movie a 'Trash'

Paramount Fires Back at Bam Margera's 'Baseless' Lawsuit Over 'Jackass Forever' Treatment

Paramount Fires Back at Bam Margera's 'Baseless' Lawsuit Over 'Jackass Forever' Treatment

Shannen Doherty Keen to See Women 'Celebrated at All Stages' After Watching Keanu Reeves' Films

Shannen Doherty Keen to See Women 'Celebrated at All Stages' After Watching Keanu Reeves' Films

Kristen Stewart Feared Princess Diana Portrayal Wasn't Authentic Enough Due to Lack of Motherhood

Kristen Stewart Feared Princess Diana Portrayal Wasn't Authentic Enough Due to Lack of Motherhood

David Harewood to Use Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn's Boxing Rivalry as Directing Debut Film

David Harewood to Use Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn's Boxing Rivalry as Directing Debut Film