Daniel Craig 'Nervous' About Royals' Reactions During 'No Time to Die' Premiere

Universal Pictures Movie

The James Bond actor claims he kept looking at the royal members when he sat next to the heir to British throne and family during the first screening of his new 007 movie.

Oct 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Daniel Craig couldn't stop watching Prince Charles at the world premiere of "No Time to Die".

The actor - who makes his final outing as James Bond in the movie - shared the royal box at London's Royal Albert Hall with the royal, his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Speaking to U.S. TV host Jimmy Kimmel, Craig admitted he couldn't resist trying to gauge the reaction of the heir to the throne.

He said, "We were all in the royal box... I sat next to Camilla and Charles. I'm quite occupied watching the audience, yeah, because I'm kind of nervous and I want to see what (they think)."

Kimmel said, "So Prince Charles is sitting there and you're just kind of looking over at him?" with Craig admitting, "Yeah, I kind of want to see that he hasn't left."

Jimmy quipped, "That must have been a relaxing experience for him. 'Bond keeps looking at me, I want to check my texts, what's going on here? When am I going to be king already? Am I going to knight this guy?' "

"No Time to Die" will mark Daniel Craig's final appearance as 007 spy agent. He is bidding farewell to the iconic character after five movies that started with 2006's "Casino Royale".

Rumors about his replacement have been swirling on the internet. The likes of Rege-Jean Page, George McKay, and Henry Cavill are among the alleged candidates, but studio bosses insisted the search would not begin until 2022.